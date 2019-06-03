Sonoma Valley school district heads into deficit spending

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
June 3, 2019, 4:51PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The Sonoma Valley Unified School Board on Tuesday will consider approving the use of reserve funds, an official said, returning to deficit spending following a year on budget.

“Costs are going up faster than revenue is going up,” said Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent. “We have lots of reserves” now, so spending in a deficit is not seen as a problem, he said. The district’s reserves are at about 18 percent, and deficit spending is expected to total about $1 million for the 2019-2020 school year.

“We will be fine in about three years,” Abbott said provided they can control costs and property taxes continue to rise as expected.

Property taxes are expected to grow by 4 percent, and federal revenues are down from last year due to expected reduction in Title I funds, as well as a drop in other local revenues, Abbott said.

“For this initial budget not all grants or donations are known and are not booked,” he said. “They will be included and presented in a budget update at a later date.”

Part of the rising costs will stem from the results of the collective bargaining agreements with the Valley of the Moon Teachers’ Association (certificated employees), California Service Employees Association (classified), and non-represented employees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

Agreements, if approved at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, will provide each bargaining unit with a salary increase of 4 percent, Abbott said. The unions were meeting to discuss the agreements on Monday and results of their vote were not available at press time.

The district works with three-year contracts between the unions and the agreements would be in place for the next two upcoming school years.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, and held at the district offices, 17850 Railroad Ave.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine