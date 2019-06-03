Sonoma Valley school district heads into deficit spending

The Sonoma Valley Unified School Board on Tuesday will consider approving the use of reserve funds, an official said, returning to deficit spending following a year on budget.

“Costs are going up faster than revenue is going up,” said Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent. “We have lots of reserves” now, so spending in a deficit is not seen as a problem, he said. The district’s reserves are at about 18 percent, and deficit spending is expected to total about $1 million for the 2019-2020 school year.

“We will be fine in about three years,” Abbott said provided they can control costs and property taxes continue to rise as expected.

Property taxes are expected to grow by 4 percent, and federal revenues are down from last year due to expected reduction in Title I funds, as well as a drop in other local revenues, Abbott said.

“For this initial budget not all grants or donations are known and are not booked,” he said. “They will be included and presented in a budget update at a later date.”

Part of the rising costs will stem from the results of the collective bargaining agreements with the Valley of the Moon Teachers’ Association (certificated employees), California Service Employees Association (classified), and non-represented employees of the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

Agreements, if approved at Tuesday’s board of trustees meeting, will provide each bargaining unit with a salary increase of 4 percent, Abbott said. The unions were meeting to discuss the agreements on Monday and results of their vote were not available at press time.

The district works with three-year contracts between the unions and the agreements would be in place for the next two upcoming school years.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, and held at the district offices, 17850 Railroad Ave.