Sonoma Valley Unified’s special education department lacks cohesive curriculum, report says

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s special-education department is in for some changes – that was one take away from the April 9 meeting of the district board of trustees. Exactly what those changes will look like remains to be seen, but district officials said Tuesday they are committed to making improvements to the department – and formally apologized for any missteps the district has made along the way in its service to students with special-ed needs.

The board’s atonement came in the wake of a recently released report, which was highly critical of the district’s special-education services. (Read the report here).

“I want to take a moment to publicly apologize to every single parent, whether you’re in this room or watching (the televised board meeting), and every single student who’s ever been missed because of us,” said board trustee Melanie Blake. “Those of you who know me know I spent many, many years in special education in this district. It hits my heart as well as my head, and we have got to get this right.”

Other board members apologized, too, promising that now that the “new staff” has identified concerns and problems, and is working on solutions, things will get better.

Last July, the district was flagged by the state for special education performance underachievement; other assessment concerns were identified through the California School Dashboard, an online tool that tracks a school’s progress.

There was a sea change in Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s top administrators last year, leading the new cohort to commission an independent report on the district’s special-education services, which was released in March.

“Because we were all new (to the district) we thought it would be helpful to have somebody objective come in and give us kind of a state of affairs, where we stand today,” said Vanessa Riggs, director of special education and student services, who presented the report at the April 9 meeting.

The three-month review began in November 2018 and was conducted by Maureen Burness, a special education expert and consultant. Her study found the department lacking in several key areas, including having inconsistencies in curriculum, low graduation and high dropout rates, low performance in English language and math, and the need for a professional development plan for teachers and staff.

Mindy Luby, a parent of a special needs student, started by making points that were not included in Riggs’ presentation but were in Burness’s report, such as the data on English learners “shows only 10 percent” of students are “at grade level or above, with high percentages of students not achieving standards.”

Luby said another “important piece that was in the report” was what the report described as a “de facto segregation that has occurred due to the intra-district transfer policy.” Luby said the district should acknowledge that there is a need for “protocols, curriculum, training and counseling.”

As the district moves forward in developing new curricula Luby said she hoped it wouldn’t be determined just by teachers and that parents and other stakeholders would be included in the process.

Luby and other parents of special needs students in the district attending Tuesday’s meeting didn’t hold back in launching fire at the district for not paying attention to what they say has been an ongoing problem for years, and for a lack of transparency.