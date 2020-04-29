Sonoma Valley High principal resigns

Sonoma Valley High School Principal Alberto Solorzano has resigned, effective immediately, according to the Sonoma Valley Unified School District.

SVHS vice principal Jessica Hutchinson has been named acting principal for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. “Alberto Solorzano has decided to pursue opportunities closer to home,” said district human resources director Andrew Ryan in a press release announcing the resignation.

Solorzano was named principal of SVHS in July 2019 after a three-week search. He replaced Justin Mori, who announced his resignation in May 2019, after one year in the job.

Over the course of his career, Solorzano has served as a middle school assistant principal, a high school assistant principal and as a principal of five East Bay high schools – as well as director of secondary education for the Dublin Unified School District. Prior to SVHS, he served briefly as principal of Amador Valley High School, a 2,700-student school in Pleasanton, before taking a personal leave of absence in early 2019.

Hutchinson has been a vice principal at SVHS for seven years. During this time, she has taken the lead on several projects, namely the high school’s accreditation cycles, Single Plan for Student Achievement, Freshman Teams,student discipline and led student-centered clubs such as the PLUS program and student leadership.

According to the press release, Solorzano will assist Hutchinson with the transition and the high school and district office will work together to develop and communicate a plan for the SVHS 2020/2021 school year.

Reached on Tuesday evening, SVUSD Superintendent Socorro Shiels said, "Jessica and the entire high school team are ready to finish the year strong and they have all our support."

Calls to Ryan and Solorzano were not returned as of press time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

