Sonoma City Council peeved over patron pavers

The bricks got nixed. That, in a nutshell, is the end result of the Sonoma City Council’s consideration of allowing so-called “recognition bricks” set into a pathway leading to a proposed pavilion in Depot Park. The pavilion is intended to honor the legacy of the 19th century Chinese laborers who suffered hardships and racism while helping build the region’s early wine industry.

The Chinese-style pavilion, referred to as a “ting,” is a project of the Sonoma-Penglai Sister City Committee, which has been aiming to raise as much as $125,000 in funds to build the Ting and pay for its ongoing maintenance. The project’s chief source of funds, say committee members, has been through promising donors of $1,000 or more that they “can become part of Sonoma history” with their names “permanently inscribed” on a brick surrounding the pavilion, as described by a call-for-donations form created by the nonprofit.

But on Monday, the Sonoma City Council rejected the plan for the 6-by-8.8-foot pathway, voting 4-1, with Councilmember David Cook in the minority, to form a two-person council committee to consider alternatives to donor bricks.

“I am not at all in support of bricks, but I do think there could be donor recognition incorporated some other way in this project,” said Councilmember Rachel Hundley following the vote, adding that she was also troubled by the use of donor names on city property, and that a path would extend into more than 50 square feet of ground space at the park.

Members of the Sonoma-Penglai Sister Cities Committee were chagrined by the decision.

“Hey, we’re going to build it outside the city – outside the city!” shouted committee member Bill Boerum, who stormed out of the meeting. “This is a joke!”

Other project supporters said following the meeting that they’d expected the council would reach more of a compromise regarding the bricks – especially after five years of fundraising found them approaching their funding goal. “I did not expect that,” said Penglai committee member Pat Carter, about the council’s decision to drop the bricks entirely.

Committee chair Peggy Phelan was not in attendance at the meeting, but in an earlier letter to city officials she said the plan for donor bricks had been “an integral aspect of our project for several years.” She said that Councilmembers Hundley, Amy Harrington and Madolyn Agrimonti had attended Chinese New Year events at which committee members promoted the fundraising bricks – and that former City Councilmember Gary Edwards had even donated toward one.

“Through numerous meetings and over several years, city leaders and city staff had ample opportunity to inform our committee that these donor bricks presented a potential problem,” wrote Phelan. “In retrospect, their silence was implicit approval to proceed.”

According to Phelan, 36 donors have been promised brick pavers, varying in size between 4-by-8 inches and 8-by-8 inches, and accounting for at least $50,000 in funds raised toward the Ting.

The concept for the Ting has been in the works since 2014 when members of the Sonoma-Penglai Sister City Committee were inspired to erect a memorial to Chinese workers after learning about similar structures in Penglai, a Chinese wine region and one of a handful of “sister cities” to Sonoma.

But city officials held firm this week that the inclusion of a brick pathway was never made clear to the city when the initial designs and fundraising strategies were submitted for city approval.