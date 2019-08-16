Market mainstay Tim Stansfield-Church closes the lane on 30 years with Lucky

Tim Stansfield-Church believes it was his lucky day on Aug. 17, 1989 when he was hired by Lucky Stores to be a grocery checker. Now, exactly 30 years later, he knows he’s a lucky man to be retiring from Lucky. His last day is Aug. 17, 2019.

Stansfield-Church is one of those fortunate people who has always loved his job. Shoppers at the Maxwell Village Lucky are going to miss the man who is never-endingly efficient and polite and knows many of the regulars by name – and sometimes even the names of their children and grandchildren.

“Tim is an icon in our store and pretty close to irreplaceable with his customer service. We are truly going to miss him,” store manager Anna Olivo said.

“Customers are like extended family to me,” Stansfield-Church said. “The best part of the job is knowing the customers, becoming friends.”

He started as a checker at Lucky in Petaluma, working there for six years before transferring to the Sonoma store where he has now worked for 24 years. He’s been a supervisor for most of his career, has worked in every department and performed almost every duty. “The only thing I haven’t done is cut meat,” he said. Two years ago he decided to return to the check stand to finish out the final years of his career. He’s never been interested in the top spot position. “I never wanted to be a store manager. I just wanted to be part of the team that runs the store.”

He’s seen the store transition from Lucky to Albertsons and back to Lucky again when Save Mart bought the supermarket chain in 2007. He was part of the transition team, working three days at each Lucky store throughout the state. “I’ve been in 95 percent of the roughly 270 stores,” he said.

The professional highlight of his career was the two years he spent in the I-T department, installing cash register upgrades throughout the chain. “It was an amazing opportunity and I learned so much.”

He’s been with his husband Michael Stansfield-Church since 1992 and they were married in 2008. They have lived in the same house in the Springs all those years, and intend to stay forever, so longtime customers may still see him around, driving the truck with the license plate he’s had since 1990 that sounds out “Classy Cowboy.”

They vacation in Puerto Vallarta every December, a tradition they will continue. “I love everything Mexican – the food, the country and mostly the people,” he said. He speaks what he calls “check stand Spanish” and though he is far from fluent his accent is so good customers often start chatting away in Spanish. “I understand more than I can speak.”

Beside professional fulfillment, his years at Lucky also brought him a personal joy – Tyler. He met Tyler’s mother many years ago when she was a regular customer at the supermarket and they became friends. When her marriage ended and Tyler’s father left the area, she asked Stansfield-Church to be Tyler’s mentor, and he began spending time with him after school and taking him on camping trips along with his brother and sister-in-law.

Tyler’s mother died of cancer and, according to her wishes, Stansfield-Church eventually became his legal guardian and he moved to Tim and Michael’s home as a young teenager. “I am not his father, but he is my son,” Stansfield-Church said. “If I had not been at Lucky we would not have Tyler. It’s pretty surreal.” This month Michael drove Tyler, now 20, to San Diego to attend college. His moving on is a big change in their lives.