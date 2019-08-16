Market mainstay Tim Stansfield-Church closes the lane on 30 years with Lucky

CAROLE KELLEHER
INDEX-TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
August 15, 2019, 5:56PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Tim Stansfield-Church believes it was his lucky day on Aug. 17, 1989 when he was hired by Lucky Stores to be a grocery checker. Now, exactly 30 years later, he knows he’s a lucky man to be retiring from Lucky. His last day is Aug. 17, 2019.

Stansfield-Church is one of those fortunate people who has always loved his job. Shoppers at the Maxwell Village Lucky are going to miss the man who is never-endingly efficient and polite and knows many of the regulars by name – and sometimes even the names of their children and grandchildren.

“Tim is an icon in our store and pretty close to irreplaceable with his customer service. We are truly going to miss him,” store manager Anna Olivo said.

“Customers are like extended family to me,” Stansfield-Church said. “The best part of the job is knowing the customers, becoming friends.”

He started as a checker at Lucky in Petaluma, working there for six years before transferring to the Sonoma store where he has now worked for 24 years. He’s been a supervisor for most of his career, has worked in every department and performed almost every duty. “The only thing I haven’t done is cut meat,” he said. Two years ago he decided to return to the check stand to finish out the final years of his career. He’s never been interested in the top spot position. “I never wanted to be a store manager. I just wanted to be part of the team that runs the store.”

He’s seen the store transition from Lucky to Albertsons and back to Lucky again when Save Mart bought the supermarket chain in 2007. He was part of the transition team, working three days at each Lucky store throughout the state. “I’ve been in 95 percent of the roughly 270 stores,” he said.

The professional highlight of his career was the two years he spent in the I-T department, installing cash register upgrades throughout the chain. “It was an amazing opportunity and I learned so much.”

He’s been with his husband Michael Stansfield-Church since 1992 and they were married in 2008. They have lived in the same house in the Springs all those years, and intend to stay forever, so longtime customers may still see him around, driving the truck with the license plate he’s had since 1990 that sounds out “Classy Cowboy.”

They vacation in Puerto Vallarta every December, a tradition they will continue. “I love everything Mexican – the food, the country and mostly the people,” he said. He speaks what he calls “check stand Spanish” and though he is far from fluent his accent is so good customers often start chatting away in Spanish. “I understand more than I can speak.”

Beside professional fulfillment, his years at Lucky also brought him a personal joy – Tyler. He met Tyler’s mother many years ago when she was a regular customer at the supermarket and they became friends. When her marriage ended and Tyler’s father left the area, she asked Stansfield-Church to be Tyler’s mentor, and he began spending time with him after school and taking him on camping trips along with his brother and sister-in-law.

Tyler’s mother died of cancer and, according to her wishes, Stansfield-Church eventually became his legal guardian and he moved to Tim and Michael’s home as a young teenager. “I am not his father, but he is my son,” Stansfield-Church said. “If I had not been at Lucky we would not have Tyler. It’s pretty surreal.” This month Michael drove Tyler, now 20, to San Diego to attend college. His moving on is a big change in their lives.

Something else that’s new is the Vista Cruiser RV parked in their driveway, ready for traveling adventures when they can get away. Michael has a demanding job in the hospitality industry and puts in major hours, and while Tim is leaving Lucky he’s still only 54, and will be looking for a new career. Ever since he was a little kid he’s wanted to drive a bus and he has his heart set on driving for a wine tour company, but he hasn’t started applying for a position yet.

“I haven’t been without a job since I was 15. It’s a silly goal, but for one day I want to say ‘I don’t have a job,’ and then I’ll go find a job. I have to work another 10 years.”

Stansfield-Church wears Lucky T-shirts and belt buckles and had a huge collection of Lucky-branded collectible memorabilia that he bought at antique stores and on eBay, which he recently gave to the district manager and is now on display at the corporate headquarters. “I’ve always been loyal to Lucky,” he said.

An ice cream fan, for years his favorite flavor was the house brand Lady Lee peanut butter cup. With the Lady Lee brand long gone, his new fave is Sunnyside Farms salty caramel espresso. He will likely still stop by the store to pick up a half gallon, but he can now erase from his brain the hundreds of produce codes he has memorized.

He’s moving on with both anticipation of a bright future and sadness tugging at his heart. “I guarantee you there will be some tears,” he said.

He will miss the customers and his friends at the store, too. A few of them are also very longtime employees who are coming up on retirement soon. “Gene, Chris, Stefani and Mike, I’m not the only one. Other people spent their entire lives in the business. We’re a dying breed. And we are all very close.”

There’s a big bash planned for right after he punches out for the last time. He’s so looking forward to it but is also a little embarrassed by all the hoopla. “I feel guilty because I’m not the only one. And my life has never been about me.”

For Stansfield-Church it’s always been family, friends – and customers – first.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine