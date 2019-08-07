Sonoma Valley school board president Nicole Ducarroz steps down

Longtime Sonoma Valley school board member Nicole Abate Ducarroz announced at Tuesday’s board meeting that she will step down to focus on supporting her daughter’s Olympic aspirations.

Nicole Abaté Ducarroz, president of the board of trustees for Sonoma Valley Unified School District, said she will retire from the board effective Oct. 1. Her last regular board meeting will be Sept. 3, she said.

Ducarroz said her daughter Nikita is an Olympic hopeful in BMX Freestyle bike riding and she plans to dedicate her time to helping her prepare for tryouts for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“Nikita, who has been ranked in the top five worldwide, wants to give it a go,” said Ducarroz at the Aug. 6 school board meeting at the School District offices. “In order to accomplish this, her international travel commitments have increased substantially. As her team manager, my international travel has increased along with hers.”

Continued Ducarroz: “In light of that, and after a lot of deep reflection, I will be retiring from the board of trustees effective Oct. 1.”

After she read her statement at the meeting on Tuesday, members of the board expressed their admiration and gratitude for her dedication and her 15 years on the board. District Superintendent Socorro Shiels told the Index-Tribune that Ducarroz’s resignation is “a great loss.”

Ducarroz said she was “so moved” by the things that were said about her and her tenure.

“I started to cry,” she told the Index-Tribune following the meeting. “It was so unexpected.”

After members of the audience stood and clapped for her, Ducarroz said she could barely look up for fear of tearing up again.

Ducarroz served nearly four terms over the past 15 years, most recently as board president.

“I am confident that I am leaving the district in very competent hands, with a strong foundation; a solid and unified board that understands the wonderful attributes of Sonoma Valley Unified and also the challenges; and an intelligent, highly capable and caring superintendent, administrative team, faculty and staff,” Ducarroz said.

With her resignation, the board now has 60 days to take action, which means they can either appoint someone to replace Ducarroz or hold a special election to the vacancy until the end of Ducarroz’s term.

Ducarroz, who lives in the Dunbar Elementary School area of the district, said a couple people contacted her expressing interest in the position, which must be filled with someone who lives in that same area, though all the trustees represent the entire district and all voters vote for each trustee seat.

“I’m confident great people will want to step up to represent the district,” Shiels said.

Ducarroz said she hopes the board will choose the appointee option – the other option is for the district to hold a special election, which could cost the district more than $25,000, she said. The appointee would hold the position for a little more than a year, ending when Ducarroz’s term would expire at the end of 2020.

“It would be a great test run,” Ducarroz said, adding that the appointee would have that time to see if they were interested in running for the position when the term ends; it gives the rest of the board time to work with the appointee and develop a relationship; and the voters would have time to see the person in action as an appointed short-term trustee.

John Kelly, the vice president of the board, will take over as interim president. In December when the board elects its officer positions, they will vote for the positions for the following year, Ducarroz said.

Contact Anne at anne.ernst@sonomanews.com.