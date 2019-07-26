Sonoma man linked to 47 half-siblings

KATE WILLIAMS
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
July 25, 2019, 5:56PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Modern Families: A Primer

Donors are required to make deposits at least once a week.

They earn an average of $50 per donation, plus an additional $20 when a sample is released.

The maximum age for donation is 40. Raising the age limit to 45 is being discussed.

Generally, male donors give up all rights to children conceived with their DNA.

Donor conceived children have no legal claim to their donor’s estate.

Cryopreserved sperm can last indefinitely. The oldest sperm used successfully for insemination was 28 years old.

The United States is the only developed country with no enforced national limits on sperm donation.

When Tyler Sievers’ genetic testing results led to the discovery of 20 half-siblings in 2018, the news came as a shock to the quiet young man. He’d grown up as the only child of two women who’d been frank about his conception, but before the test results arrived, Sievers hadn’t really considered the implications of being donor conceived.

One year later, with 47 half-siblings now officially identified, Sievers is embracing a new normal.

“I grew up feeling alienated and a bit different. Meeting my brothers and sisters made me feel like I belong,” Sievers said.

Sievers’ donor, Will Heusser, now a philosophy professor, had banked DNA as a college student at six sperm banks on the east and west coasts. “I never quite knew what to expect decades ago when I donated,” Heusser admitted. “No one back in the ‘90s could have anticipated this.”

Before the rise of genetic websites like 23andMe and Ancestry.com, sperm donors were generally anonymous. In fact, Sievers said, his moms hadn’t even known Heusser’s name. They selected him from a written profile of physical, social and emotional attributes. “I like that it was anonymous,” Sievers told the Index-Tribune last year. “Choosing a donor based on a physical photo feels kind of shallow.”

For Heusser, a shielded identity was never his intention, even before the internet changed the rules. “I didn’t want to be anonymous. I felt it would be irresponsible to insist on that, given children should be able to know their family health history at a minimum,” he said.

The United States is the only developed country without nationally enforced limits on sperm donation, though there are guidelines recommending that a single donor contribute to no more than 25 live births per 850,000 population. Comparatively, Israel prohibits donation at more than one sperm bank, and Spain limits a single donor’s progeny to six. Sweden allows donors to contribute a maximum of two children and six families, and in Switzerland, where only married, heterosexual couples are allowed access to cryobanks, a total of eight offspring are permitted per donor.

Siever’s biological mother, Terri, has navigated her son’s unfolding history with mixed emotions. On one hand, her son’s newfound family triggered an enthusiasm in Tyler that Terri said she was happy to see. “It didn’t take very long for me to see how he started to grow and blossom. I know first-hand that families come in all shapes and sizes, and I am a part of and celebrate his,” she said.

But the scope of her son’s new family gave her pause. “This experience has introduced me to the lack of oversight by the industry. When we chose the Pacific Reproductive Services 20 years ago, there was a limit to the number of offspring one donor could have associated with them, much less than the 47 now in Tyler’s tribe. I didn’t stop to think that the banks would not have been tracking the donor across distance and time to minimize the number of offspring born,” Terri said.

For Tyler, however, the downsides are few. His new brothers and sisters feel like pieces of a puzzle that he hadn’t known was incomplete. “I understand myself a lot better now. All of my siblings are very similar to me. I love my moms, obviously, but growing up there were parts of me that I felt I couldn’t track down,” Sievers said. “But, it is emotionally exhausting to open yourself up to these strangers.”

Modern Families: A Primer

Donors are required to make deposits at least once a week.

They earn an average of $50 per donation, plus an additional $20 when a sample is released.

The maximum age for donation is 40. Raising the age limit to 45 is being discussed.

Generally, male donors give up all rights to children conceived with their DNA.

Donor conceived children have no legal claim to their donor’s estate.

Cryopreserved sperm can last indefinitely. The oldest sperm used successfully for insemination was 28 years old.

The United States is the only developed country with no enforced national limits on sperm donation.

Siever’s half-siblings range in age from 12 to 25, and are more or less equally divided by gender. There is one sister with Hispanic heritage, and another who is half-Japanese. Several had no idea that they were donor conceived, a fact that disrupted their status quo when it was revealed. “That was hard,” Sievers admitted.

The siblings correspond regularly now on social media, and Sievers has met 15 of them face-to-face. Last summer, five of them attended a genetics conference at NYU together, a subject of particular fascination for Sievers. They are uniformly tall, mostly blonde, and, as a group, are generally creative. Many of them share similar preferences, like a family-wide affection for macaroni and cheese.

Last week, Sievers met his donor in person for the first time when Heusser came through Sonoma on a road trip with his family. Sievers walked in, and was recognized right away. “His wife said that she knew I had to be Tyler,” Sievers said. “Same cleft chin, same head shape, same smile.”

Both men were understandably nervous at first, but the anxiety dissipated fairly quickly. “It just vanished,” Sievers said. “He felt familiar.”

Every month or so since his 23andMe results first arrived, another new sibling has joined their ranks. Sievers, a pragmatic, soft-spoken 19-year-old, is convinced that his family will continue to expand. “I’m 100 percent sure there are more of us out there,” he said.

He’s proud of his modern family, and makes no excuses. But when he meets someone new and goes through the preliminaries, Sievers prefers to keep it simple. “I try and be honest. I am not ashamed. When people ask, I just say I have a lot of siblings on my father’s side.”

Contact Kate at kate.williams@sonomanews.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine