Sonoma man linked to 47 half-siblings

When Tyler Sievers’ genetic testing results led to the discovery of 20 half-siblings in 2018, the news came as a shock to the quiet young man. He’d grown up as the only child of two women who’d been frank about his conception, but before the test results arrived, Sievers hadn’t really considered the implications of being donor conceived.

One year later, with 47 half-siblings now officially identified, Sievers is embracing a new normal.

“I grew up feeling alienated and a bit different. Meeting my brothers and sisters made me feel like I belong,” Sievers said.

Sievers’ donor, Will Heusser, now a philosophy professor, had banked DNA as a college student at six sperm banks on the east and west coasts. “I never quite knew what to expect decades ago when I donated,” Heusser admitted. “No one back in the ‘90s could have anticipated this.”

Before the rise of genetic websites like 23andMe and Ancestry.com, sperm donors were generally anonymous. In fact, Sievers said, his moms hadn’t even known Heusser’s name. They selected him from a written profile of physical, social and emotional attributes. “I like that it was anonymous,” Sievers told the Index-Tribune last year. “Choosing a donor based on a physical photo feels kind of shallow.”

For Heusser, a shielded identity was never his intention, even before the internet changed the rules. “I didn’t want to be anonymous. I felt it would be irresponsible to insist on that, given children should be able to know their family health history at a minimum,” he said.

The United States is the only developed country without nationally enforced limits on sperm donation, though there are guidelines recommending that a single donor contribute to no more than 25 live births per 850,000 population. Comparatively, Israel prohibits donation at more than one sperm bank, and Spain limits a single donor’s progeny to six. Sweden allows donors to contribute a maximum of two children and six families, and in Switzerland, where only married, heterosexual couples are allowed access to cryobanks, a total of eight offspring are permitted per donor.

Siever’s biological mother, Terri, has navigated her son’s unfolding history with mixed emotions. On one hand, her son’s newfound family triggered an enthusiasm in Tyler that Terri said she was happy to see. “It didn’t take very long for me to see how he started to grow and blossom. I know first-hand that families come in all shapes and sizes, and I am a part of and celebrate his,” she said.

But the scope of her son’s new family gave her pause. “This experience has introduced me to the lack of oversight by the industry. When we chose the Pacific Reproductive Services 20 years ago, there was a limit to the number of offspring one donor could have associated with them, much less than the 47 now in Tyler’s tribe. I didn’t stop to think that the banks would not have been tracking the donor across distance and time to minimize the number of offspring born,” Terri said.

For Tyler, however, the downsides are few. His new brothers and sisters feel like pieces of a puzzle that he hadn’t known was incomplete. “I understand myself a lot better now. All of my siblings are very similar to me. I love my moms, obviously, but growing up there were parts of me that I felt I couldn’t track down,” Sievers said. “But, it is emotionally exhausting to open yourself up to these strangers.”