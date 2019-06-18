Parkview Project, a proposed senior housing development, to be previewed June 19

What’s being called a “public scoping meeting” for the planned senior assisted living project on First Street East opposite the baseball diamonds will be held Wednesday, from 6 to 9 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

The Parkview Project – or, more fully, the Parkview Senior Assisted Living and Multifamily Residential Project – proposes an 80-bed senior residential care facility, and 27 apartment residential units, on a 2.6-acre site in the 200 block of First Street East.

Developer Jason Reyes first proposed a similar project over a year ago, then known as Vintage Park. The current iteration of his project will be available for viewing and discussion. The scoping meeting will be an opportunity for the community to learn more about and visualize the project, and add comments and questions as part of the Draft Environmental Impact Report that the city must prepare.

The Parkview Project would include a senior care residential facility with commercial kitchen, communal dining room, and on-site amenities such as a theater, salon, library and gym.

Also included, according to project documents, will be a “multifamily residential development” of 27 units in five apartment buildings, affordably designed and including five units at below-market rates. The City of Sonoma requires 20 percent of units in a development qualify as affordable housing.

Landscaping would be provided on about 26 percent of the site, and parking would include a total of 69 spaces. Additional details and specs will be available at the scoping meeting.

The 3.4-acre site was formerly targeted for a mixed-use development called First Street East or FSE, which included a 49-room hotel, café and spa, as well as apartments and single-family homes. The FSE project drew intense opposition from neighborhood groups when it was proposed in 2014. The developer, Caymus Capital, withdrew from that project in September 2017 after a drawn-out permitting battle.

Contact Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.