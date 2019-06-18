Gorin calls for community meeting on crime in Springs

In the wake of recent reports of neighborhood vandalism, loud cars and gang-related assault in the Springs, 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin has called for a community meeting, on Monday, June 24, at Hanna Boys Center.

“I take these kinds of things very seriously, but would like factual information about what occurred,” said Gorin earlier this month following reports of drive-by vandalism at a diner on Sonoma Highway and other incidents.

The meeting will focus on crime and public safety in the unincorporated area of Sonoma Valley, according to the announcement from the supervisor’s office. Key law enforcement officers including Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick and the City of Sonoma’s Police Chief, Lt. Orlando Rodriguez, along with other members of the Sheriff’s Office, will address issues of recent concern, and be available for questions.

“Keeping our community safe and providing our neighborhoods with helpful information and tools is important to all of us,” said Gorin. “I look forward to a productive and informative evening.”

The meeting on Monday, June 24, will begin at 6:30 p.m., in the auditorium at Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive. Spanish translation will be available.