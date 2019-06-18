Potholes: More than just a bump in the road

SoCo Report It : app for iPhone and android uses GPS technology to pinpoint pothole location reports

Of the 1,370-miles of road in Sonoma County, 56 percent are rated poor, very poor or failed.

In the Sonoma Valley, teeth-rattling, axel-snapping, tire-shredding potholes abound, many of them carefully mapped by First District Supervisor Susan Gorin’s office.

“Our team tried to drive over all the roads in the district — an enormous challenge with the number of roads and the size of District 1,” Gorin said. “We developed our own rating system and humorously argued with each other on the (repair) priority of each road.”

But, many residents wonder, how does the county more officially prioritize road repair? Supplementing the supervisor’s own wheel-bending, first-person experience, county staff has used a Department of Transportation and Public Works algorithm combining road classification, average daily traffic, pavement condition, bike and transit relevance, public safety facilities served by the road, and — perhaps most significantly — citizen complaint, to determine which roads should be prioritized for full-depth reclamation, asphalt overlay or chip sealing this year.

But one man’s crater is another man’s dip, and the list of Sonoma Valley roads slated for repair in 2019 might disappoint drivers who frequent other, equally bad stretches of pavement.

Making the cut are portions of Riverside Drive, Solano Avenue, Grove Street, Center Street, Greger Street, Linden Street, West Thompson Avenue, East Agua Caliente, Lichtenburg Avenue and Railroad Avenue.

“After repaving a number of our primary roads over the past few years, we have been working with (the county Department of Transportation) to begin to repave some of our neighborhood roads,” Gorin said.

For all the other avenues and lanes that didn’t make this year’s list, pothole repair will have to suffice for the short term, Gorin said.

The county filled 100,000 potholes in 2018, at a cost of $18 apiece. That’s 275 pothole repairs day in and day out, a Sisyphean chore by any standard.

According to Save Our Sonoma Roads (SOSroads), a volunteer watchdog group founded in 2011, Bay Area roads are ranked worst in the state, and Sonoma County roads are the worst of the worst.

But Sonomans on wheels already knew that.

“Cherry Avenue is the pits!” read one post on the Springs Community Group Facebook page, where frustrations over road conditions have been simmering for weeks. “Mountain Avenue and surrounding neighborhood streets are a disaster,” wrote another. “It’s an ankle hazard to walk down Highland,” one resident added. “It’s embarrassing to have people visit… we’re like a third world country,” another Springs resident wrote.

Real estate agent Daniel Casabonne, who puts a few miles on his odometer most weeks, finds roads in the Springs particularly challenging. “In a matter of one week, one cracked rim and two tires had to be replaced after hitting potholes,” Casabonne complained. “It’s like dodging land mines.”

Cities, counties, and other public agencies can be held liable for injuries and financial losses due to dangerous conditions on properties they’re responsible for, and Sonoma County has fielded 245 pothole-related claims since 2013.

Only a tiny fraction of those claims have paid out — just 12 of 245 — with county reimbursement totaling less than $8,000.

“You really have to look at the specific facts of each case to determine whether or not it’s appropriate to pay the claim,” said Janell Crane of the county’s risk management unit. “We really look at it on a case-by-case basis, and if we had noticed and didn’t make the repair reasonably, we want to pay the claim for the claimant.”

In May, the Board of Supervisors approved $33.5 million for replacement or repair of 51 additional miles of county road in 2020-21, just 56 percent of the 90 miles county Public Works Director Johannes Hoevertsz recommended.

Separate funding is set aside in a “worst first” account, where $1 million is earmarked for the most demonstrably terrible roads. With a little luck and a lot of evidence, the roads deemed “worst” can shoot past merely bad roads for an immediate spot on the county’s repair list.

SOSroads has free bumper stickers and “Tired of Potholes” street signs for residents who are interested in making their complaints crystal clear. Supervisor Gorin advises residents to take action, too, encouraging them to report neighborhood potholes. “We have many potholes. You know where they are, but the crews don’t, so report them,” she advised.

