Sonoma Cheese Factory withdraws plans for Oxbow-style market

The path forward for the Sonoma Cheese Factory just got a little narrower, and a lot simpler, with the withdrawal of a plan for an ambitious, Oxbow Market-style renovation.

Instead the Viviani Trust, as their lawyer Alicia Guerra made clear in a letter to the City of Sonoma on May 31, will focus on reasserting their rights under the use permit granted to them 15 years ago.

“Please be advised that although the 2004 Use Permit and the 2018 Use Permit are two separate unrelated actions, we are hereby withdrawing the 2017 Use Permit application and abandoning the 2018 Use Permit approval at this time,” wrote Guerra in her letter to Planning Director David Storer.

She goes on, emphatically, “Thus, there is no need to schedule the 2018 Use Permit appeal for City Council consideration because my client has decided not to proceed with the 2018 Use Permit approval. The 2018 Use Permit appeal is moot.”

The City Council had agreed on June 3 to review the use permit appeals in the order they were filed, with a hearing on the 2018 appeal on June 24 (it was filed in April, 2018), followed by a hearing on the 2004 use permit appeal on Aug. 5 (filed on March 12 of this year).

But the Viviani Trust – sisters Maria Viviani and Nina Respicio – had made clear their slow walk away from the more ambitious 2018 when they asked the Planning Commission to review the 2004 permit in February of this year, with a stated aim to, in their words, “make the SCF better, not bigger.”

And in Guerra’s letter, she outlines the reasoning behind their decision to withdraw the more ambitious project: “The Trust intends to continue to conduct the 2004 Use Permit authorized retail public market use and the associated activities … just as it has done so for the past 15 years.”

In other words, had the 2018 permit been upheld, they would have been faced with a much larger, and more expensive project, one that developer Steve Carlin may have already cooled on. The 2004 use permit, on the other hand, is a more manageable business plan they “are able to move forward and realize their father’s vision for the Sonoma Cheese Factory” – a goal that has seemed paramount for the Vivianis since this process began.

Had it been denied, they would have expended energy and expenses to defend a plan they were probably no longer enthusiastic about.

Steve Carlin, when asked in April about his current involvement with the trust’s plans for the Cheese Factory, answered obliquely, saying that they “remain associated with the project” and will “continue to offer and advice and counsel…”

Neither Carlin nor the Vivianis responded this week to requests for additional comment on this matter.

The Sonoma Cheese Factory business has been closed since Dec. 31, 2018, originally planning to open in spring. With the scheduling of the City Council’s review of their 2004 permit now set for June 24 – without any intervening distractions – the owners of the Sonoma Cheese Factory may be happy to open this year.

Note: This article is longer than the version that appeared in the print edition of the Index-Tribune. And the corrected date for the hearing on the 2004 application is now June 24.

