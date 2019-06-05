West Handmade Burgers hit twice by drive-by pellet shooting

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
June 5, 2019, 4:06PM
Updated 14 minutes ago

Less than two months after West Handmade Burgers opened on Sonoma Highway in Boyes Hot Springs, the eatery was struck twice, on successive nights, by vandals shooting pellets at the store. On the second night customers were still inside, said the store’s co-owner, Garrett Sathre.

The outer pane of a large double-paned plate-glass window was shattered on Sunday night at about 10:15 p.m. Two employees were in the front room, though the kitchen staff had been sent home.

“We thought at the time it was something as innocent as a rock, not thinking somebody was shooting pellets at us,” said Sathre. “The next day we noticed a hole in another window, and a copper BB still lodged in the building.”

They filed a vandalism report with the Sonoma Police on Sunday night, at 10:24 p.m., before they realized there was a gun involved. Much of the following day was spent in gathering and installing improved video surveillance equipment – the one camera they had on Sunday was focused on the front door, and only caught the taillights of the car that drove by at the time of the shooting.

Two minutes after Sathre and his business partner, Alexander Schnaidt, turned on their new video equipment, they were on the roof checking connections when they saw, and heard, a car with at least three people in it drive by and fire out the rear window.

“I said, it just happened again!” recalled Sathre. “I’m no ballistics expert, but it sounded like a pop, a pellet gun.”

The second shooting happened at about 7:45 p.m., while it was still light out – and about 10 customers were in the diner. Sathre called it “brazen.”

The surveillance footage that Sathre posted on Facebook shows the late afternoon sun streaming across Sonoma Highway as moderate traffic drives by. Three cars approach, separated by about 40 yards each, and as the middle one passes the store a clicking noise is heard, which from the roof Sathre heard as a pop.

“Three guys in the car, that’s even more disturbing for me,” said Sathre. “I can see if it’s more personal, one angry guy drives by. This is definitely more like an intent to scare the neighborhood.”

Liz Hamon, Sathre’s mother, who is also an administrative aide to 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin, also described the second drive-by as “brazen.”

“I drove by the restaurant on Monday morning and saw my son standing out in front, with a baby in his arms and his 7-year-old daughter, looking at their broken window,” said Hamon. “It’s been pretty wild,” said Hamon.

Joseph Pisahl, the manager who had been in the restaurant the first night, said other businesses had told him about recent vandalism incidents as well, citing the Barking Dog Roasters up the street. At the roaster, an employee confirmed there had recently been damage to the front door’s window, but said, “If they wanted to get in here they could just break the window.”

“A lot of stuff goes on in this neighborhood at night,” he added.

Once the chatter about vandalism in the Springs increased online, Supervisor Gorin stressed the importance of filing reports of vandalism with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, “so deputies are aware of patterns of activity.”

Gorin also tried to put the incident into perspective with three recent physical assaults in the Valley. “Property damage is of lesser concern than the stabbings; all police departments need to prioritize where their energy is going.”

Sathre, however, was not convinced it should be regarded merely as vandalism, referring to it as a drive-by shooting. “Someone could have been hurt. These pellets are going through thick glass – they’re loud, and there’s kids in the restaurant.”

Added Sathre: “If we have to prioritize between drive-by shootings, car chases and stabbings, we need more police.”

When Rob Larman, owner of Cochon Volant BBQ across the street, heard about the Sunday incident he offered to look through his own surveillance footage. He found a clip at the time of the Monday incident that confirmed four people in the car, not the three Sathre had seen, and forwarded it to the burger shop.

“All we’ve been doing is looking at footage, zooming in, editing, and putting it on a USB drive to take to the police station,” said Sathre.

With Larman’s video, and that from a market a block and a half away, Sathre expects they’ll be able to identify the car, with its license plate, and find the perpetrators.

While some have called for a community meeting to discuss safety and vandalism in the springs, Gorin said that while none was scheduled yet, it may soon be time to do so.

“The important message is that we at the county follow these reports closely – we’re taking the pulse of the community and taking appropriate steps,” said Gorin.

Meanwhile Sathre said he just wants to run his restaurant without being shot at.

“I hope when we catch them it’s over,” said Sathre. “I really don’t want people to be nervous who come down and eat.”

Contact Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.

