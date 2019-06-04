Old stone winery at Monte Rosso, damaged in 2014, headed for demolition

CHRISTIAN KALLEN
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
June 3, 2019, 6:11PM
Updated 2 hours ago

One more piece of the history of Sonoma Valley winemaking is on the verge of disappearing, years after it faded from public view due to its remote location and changing technology.

Monte Rosso Winery – a crumbling stone building, tucked in a ravine at 1600 feet in the Mayacamas Mountains – was a state-of-the-art gravity flow production building when it was built in 1886. But by the time the 2014 Napa earthquake sounded the death knell for the structure, it had long since outlived its usefulness.

The Monte Rosso building is the only one that remains of a winery built by Emmanuel and William Goldstein, a Jewish father and son who were among the pioneers of winemaking in the Sonoma area, forerunners of generations of Jewish winemakers whose heritage is still strong in the Sonoma and Napa counties.

“It’s an extremely famous vineyard, and to lose the history of who started it and brought it to fruition, for that to be forgotten we lose an important part of the winemaking history of the Valley,” said Avram Goldman, who for years ran a Jewish winemaker fundraiser known as Jewish Wine and Nosh.

Like many – including Rabbi Steve Finley of Congregation Shir Shalom – Goldman would like to see the old winery building preserved in some fashion, though the fact that it’s essentially a pile of rubble held together with cement, and now damaged by the earthquake, makes moving it unlikely if not impossible.

“I did get entranced with the idea of moving it,” said Finley. “It would just take a few million dollars to do it, though.”

At one point, the Goldstein Ranch was one of the signature vineyards of the Valley, with 300 acres of valuable and productive wine grapes – including zinfandel, riesling and semillon – that found a market not only locally, but in San Francisco, southern California and the East Coast.

Today the Monte Rosso vineyards themselves endure, having achieved legendary status which continues even now, despite changes in ownership. Multiple winemakers jostle for the rights to harvest its zinfandel and cabernet – first planted on the property in 1940, “only” 80 years ago – and some believe its semillon vineyards may be the oldest in the world.

In the early 1880s the Goldsteins and Benjamin Dreyfuss – another early Jewish winemaker in California – purchased the mountaintop property and named it Mt. Pisgah, an Old Testament name for the peak from where Moses saw the Promised Land. The view from the vineyards today fully justifies that name: the Sonoma Valley is spread out below like a wedding cake, the slopes of Sonoma Mountain on the other side, the opening land to the south where Sonoma Creek enters San Pablo Bay, and the City of San Francisco beyond.

The Goldstein Ranch was sold in 1938 to Napa winemaker Louis Martini, who renamed the vineyard Monte Rosso, after the red soil that gave the grapes their distinctive terroir. Mt. Pisgah became known as Moon Mountain, and Goldstein Road became Moon Mountain Road.

In 2002 the Martini winery in St. Helena, and its 249-acre Monte Rosso vineyards, were sold to E. & J. Gallo.

Visitors are discouraged from visiting this aerie; and there are no “facilities” aside from a petanque court. But a couple weeks ago, a regional wine-tasting event that included a half-day at the historic mountain vineyard, also featured a guided vineyard tour and a tasting flight of eight wines from winemakers who sang the praises of the grape – its acidity, depth, balance and, most of all, its soil, the soil of Monte Rosso.

“Often the site shows first, instead of the varietal,” says Chris Cottrell, who partners with Morgan Twain-Peterson in Bedrock Wines. “How I look at age-worthiness in wine is a balance of everything – fruit, tannin, acidity – and Monte Rosso seems to have that working for it.”

Gallo however has pulled Bedrock’s rights to the semillon, said Cottrell and, though he didn’t know what they planned to do with it, he thought it might be something special. Late-harvest semillon is the primary grape in Chateau d’Yquem, one of the most sought-after and expensive wines in the world, a fact that Gallo is surely aware of.

Meanwhile, Gallo’s plan to take down the 133-year old stone winery continues to make its way through the county planning department. Since it’s close to a creek, its demolition necessitates a use permit for work within the riparian corridor setback. Gallo pitched the project to the Planning Commission last year, but Permit Sonoma required Gallo to have its engineering company, Summit Engineering, submit a “building and site safety assessment and to explore all project options and project alternatives.”

The assessment and study is underway and, while physically relocating the building seems unlikely, some form of historic preservation is possible.

When the 2014 earthquake opened up cracks in the walls and ceiling of the building, Gallo contracted for a historical evaluation with Vicki Beard of Tom Origer & Associates, a Rohnert Park firm. Beard’s 20-page report outlines the history and heritage of the site and the building, but when it comes to how or whether to preserve its historical status, her only recommendation is as follows: “While it appears that impacts to the historic winery cannot be avoided, this report was designed to mitigate those impacts by providing as complete a history as possible.”

Avram Goldman is one of many who hopes for more. “It’s the last symbolic physical structure of the Goldstein Ranch – handed down from the Goldsteins to the Martini Family and the Gallo family. What an incredible thing to have. How much do we have left of what happened between the 1800s and 1960? These are the foundation years of the wine industry in Sonoma Valley.”

He hopes they have a little time to gather the forces of the Jewish community to find a way to keep some part of the building – a wall, perhaps, to be displayed in Sonoma.

“It may not be a beautiful piece of history, but it is a piece of history.”

Email Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.

