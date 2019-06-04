Old stone winery at Monte Rosso, damaged in 2014, headed for demolition

One more piece of the history of Sonoma Valley winemaking is on the verge of disappearing, years after it faded from public view due to its remote location and changing technology.

Monte Rosso Winery – a crumbling stone building, tucked in a ravine at 1600 feet in the Mayacamas Mountains – was a state-of-the-art gravity flow production building when it was built in 1886. But by the time the 2014 Napa earthquake sounded the death knell for the structure, it had long since outlived its usefulness.

The Monte Rosso building is the only one that remains of a winery built by Emmanuel and William Goldstein, a Jewish father and son who were among the pioneers of winemaking in the Sonoma area, forerunners of generations of Jewish winemakers whose heritage is still strong in the Sonoma and Napa counties.

“It’s an extremely famous vineyard, and to lose the history of who started it and brought it to fruition, for that to be forgotten we lose an important part of the winemaking history of the Valley,” said Avram Goldman, who for years ran a Jewish winemaker fundraiser known as Jewish Wine and Nosh.

Like many – including Rabbi Steve Finley of Congregation Shir Shalom – Goldman would like to see the old winery building preserved in some fashion, though the fact that it’s essentially a pile of rubble held together with cement, and now damaged by the earthquake, makes moving it unlikely if not impossible.

“I did get entranced with the idea of moving it,” said Finley. “It would just take a few million dollars to do it, though.”

At one point, the Goldstein Ranch was one of the signature vineyards of the Valley, with 300 acres of valuable and productive wine grapes – including zinfandel, riesling and semillon – that found a market not only locally, but in San Francisco, southern California and the East Coast.

Today the Monte Rosso vineyards themselves endure, having achieved legendary status which continues even now, despite changes in ownership. Multiple winemakers jostle for the rights to harvest its zinfandel and cabernet – first planted on the property in 1940, “only” 80 years ago – and some believe its semillon vineyards may be the oldest in the world.

In the early 1880s the Goldsteins and Benjamin Dreyfuss – another early Jewish winemaker in California – purchased the mountaintop property and named it Mt. Pisgah, an Old Testament name for the peak from where Moses saw the Promised Land. The view from the vineyards today fully justifies that name: the Sonoma Valley is spread out below like a wedding cake, the slopes of Sonoma Mountain on the other side, the opening land to the south where Sonoma Creek enters San Pablo Bay, and the City of San Francisco beyond.

The Goldstein Ranch was sold in 1938 to Napa winemaker Louis Martini, who renamed the vineyard Monte Rosso, after the red soil that gave the grapes their distinctive terroir. Mt. Pisgah became known as Moon Mountain, and Goldstein Road became Moon Mountain Road.

In 2002 the Martini winery in St. Helena, and its 249-acre Monte Rosso vineyards, were sold to E. & J. Gallo.

Visitors are discouraged from visiting this aerie; and there are no “facilities” aside from a petanque court. But a couple weeks ago, a regional wine-tasting event that included a half-day at the historic mountain vineyard, also featured a guided vineyard tour and a tasting flight of eight wines from winemakers who sang the praises of the grape – its acidity, depth, balance and, most of all, its soil, the soil of Monte Rosso.