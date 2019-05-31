Protected bird nests power-washed away at Sonoma Valley school

A maintenance worker’s use this week of a power washer to wipe away nests of protected migratory birds at Altimira Middle School has ruffled the feathers of local bird lovers and conservationists, causing the school district to publicly apologize and take steps to ensure it never happens again.

On Monday, cliff swallows were observed trying to rebuild their nests under the eaves of Altimira’s roof line.

Tony Albini, manager of maintenance and operations for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, said the custodian “was acting on his own and was not instructed to power wash the nests from the location,” and apologized “that this has happened.”

Albini said district Superintendent Soccoro Shiels sent out an email to other school administrators in the district to prevent them from making a similar mistake in regards to the removal of swallows nests commonly built beneath eaves of buildings.

Susan Kirks, president of the Madrone Audubon Society in Santa Rosa, said the damage is particularly sad given it’s still the beginning of nesting season for the birds.

The power washing “has now delayed a natural nesting process that usually occurs for cliff swallows in our area between mid-April and the end of August,” said Kirks.

Cliff swallows are migratory birds known to build nests in sites they have nested in before.

“Cliff swallows have very, very strong site fidelity,” said Veronica Bowers of Native Songbird Care and Conservation in Sebastopol. The birds – which are about 5-inches tall, brownish with dark throats, white underparts and brick-red faces – will return to the same site for “decades,” she said.

Tom Rusert, of Sonoma Birding, said the school should be using the nesting as a “teachable moment” instead of trying to rid the building of the nests.

Cliff swallows establish “colonies” and the offspring of original birds will continue to nest there “once a site has been determined to be a good location” with “abundant resources” such as food, water and shelter, Bowers said.

It is unclear if the colony of cliff swallows that is building its nests under the eaves of the school’s cafeteria building has been there before, but Kirks said footprints of previous years’ nests are visible indicating these birds are returning for at least a second year, perhaps more.

The birds’ nests are made of mud that they attach to structures such as road overpasses and buildings with deep eaves, such as the roofline at Altimira.

The eaves at Altimira “are perfect for swallows, because they have a nice, deep overhang, and stucco, which swallows love,” Bowers said.

Cliff swallows are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 – one of the oldest wildlife protection laws – that makes it illegal to harm the birds, eggs, hatchlings or nests in any way during the nesting season, which in California is from about Feb. 1 to Aug. 15, but can be extended if eggs or hatchlings are present.

Albini said he and Shiels were unaware of the power washing of the nests until it was brought to their attention by Kirks and Bowers. Bowers and Kirks said they both contacted two people at Altimira “about a week ago” but never heard back.

“We acted as soon as we heard. That said I will be implementing some procedures to make sure this does not happen again at any of our sites,” Albini said.