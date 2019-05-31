Protected bird nests power-washed away at Sonoma Valley school

ANNE WARD ERNST
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
May 30, 2019, 6:01PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A maintenance worker’s use this week of a power washer to wipe away nests of protected migratory birds at Altimira Middle School has ruffled the feathers of local bird lovers and conservationists, causing the school district to publicly apologize and take steps to ensure it never happens again.

On Monday, cliff swallows were observed trying to rebuild their nests under the eaves of Altimira’s roof line.

Tony Albini, manager of maintenance and operations for the Sonoma Valley Unified School District, said the custodian “was acting on his own and was not instructed to power wash the nests from the location,” and apologized “that this has happened.”

Albini said district Superintendent Soccoro Shiels sent out an email to other school administrators in the district to prevent them from making a similar mistake in regards to the removal of swallows nests commonly built beneath eaves of buildings.

Susan Kirks, president of the Madrone Audubon Society in Santa Rosa, said the damage is particularly sad given it’s still the beginning of nesting season for the birds.

The power washing “has now delayed a natural nesting process that usually occurs for cliff swallows in our area between mid-April and the end of August,” said Kirks.

Cliff swallows are migratory birds known to build nests in sites they have nested in before.

“Cliff swallows have very, very strong site fidelity,” said Veronica Bowers of Native Songbird Care and Conservation in Sebastopol. The birds – which are about 5-inches tall, brownish with dark throats, white underparts and brick-red faces – will return to the same site for “decades,” she said.

Tom Rusert, of Sonoma Birding, said the school should be using the nesting as a “teachable moment” instead of trying to rid the building of the nests.

Cliff swallows establish “colonies” and the offspring of original birds will continue to nest there “once a site has been determined to be a good location” with “abundant resources” such as food, water and shelter, Bowers said.

It is unclear if the colony of cliff swallows that is building its nests under the eaves of the school’s cafeteria building has been there before, but Kirks said footprints of previous years’ nests are visible indicating these birds are returning for at least a second year, perhaps more.

The birds’ nests are made of mud that they attach to structures such as road overpasses and buildings with deep eaves, such as the roofline at Altimira.

The eaves at Altimira “are perfect for swallows, because they have a nice, deep overhang, and stucco, which swallows love,” Bowers said.

Cliff swallows are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 – one of the oldest wildlife protection laws – that makes it illegal to harm the birds, eggs, hatchlings or nests in any way during the nesting season, which in California is from about Feb. 1 to Aug. 15, but can be extended if eggs or hatchlings are present.

Albini said he and Shiels were unaware of the power washing of the nests until it was brought to their attention by Kirks and Bowers. Bowers and Kirks said they both contacted two people at Altimira “about a week ago” but never heard back.

“We acted as soon as we heard. That said I will be implementing some procedures to make sure this does not happen again at any of our sites,” Albini said.

The steps Albini has taken include instructing the maintenance staff that they cannot “wash any active nests away,” and that no nests or suspected nest are to be disturbed without contacting Albini so he can get an opinion “from someone who is educated more than we are.”

“I have reached out to the Sonoma Ecology Center, and I will also contact the Department of Fish and Wildlife to see if they would come down to one of my meetings with custodians and maintenance staff to educate us on the laws and regulations regarding all wildlife,” Albini said. “I will find a person to do a wildlife sensitivity class for the custodians and the rest of my maintenance and grounds staff.”

He expressed remorse on behalf of the district.

“We at Sonoma Valley Unified School District do take this tragedy seriously, and do not want to cause any harm to any type of wildlife,” said Albini. “I apologize that this has happened.”

Kirks said she contacted the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to request the district receive training and education and offered several resources to assist them in preventing anything like this from happening in the future.

Nests are allowed to be removed in non-active, non-nesting season, which is basically the winter, Bowers said.

Shiels said she is uncertain if they will go the route of removing the nests in the winter and taking measures to prevent the birds from nesting again.

“We will work with the local community to figure out next steps after the nesting season is over,” Shiels said. “I would like to see what other places do and understand what the options are.”

Contact Anne at anne.ernst@sonomanews.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine