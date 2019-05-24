4th alleged victim accuses Father John Crews of sex abuse

A fourth man has filed allegations with the state Attorney General’s office accusing former local priest John Crews of sexual abuse when the man was a teenager.

Michael Holden, now 43, was a teenager and a resident of Hanna Boys Center when he alleges that Father Crews, then executive director of the center, sexually abused him during the years of 1991 to late 1993.

Holden spoke publicly for the first time on Tuesday, calling for other victims to come forward and report the abuse and seek help.

“I’m a survivor,” Holden said. “Right now my sole purpose is let the general public know what’s happening, hopefully reach out to the other fellow victims who are still suffering and letting them know that we are here fighting for them. (That they) should take a stand, don’t be ashamed of what you’ve been put through.”

Holden and his attorney, Joe George of Sacramento, filed a report with the Attorney General’s office accusing Crews of sexual abuse that Holden said started almost “immediately” after arriving at the boys home when he was 16 and escalated over time.

Holden and Crews continued to have a correspondence relationship after Holden left Hanna, though Crews “stopped having correspondence” with Holden in 2015, said David Clohessy, a victim advocate with the group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, who joined Holden and George Tuesday afternoon at a press conference outside of St. Francis Solano Catholic Church.

Holden compared his continuing relationship with Crews to Stockholm syndrome, a psychological condition that occurs when hostages develop an alliance with their captors as a survival strategy.

Crews preyed on Holden’s vulnerability, Holden said, “as pedophiles do.”

“He took advantage of the confession aspect of the clergy,” said Holden, describing Crews’ use of Catholic confessionals to learn about his 10 months living “on the streets” prior to coming to Hanna and “what I had to do to survive.”

“It escalated from private interactions at what we called ‘the hill’ where he was living and eventually progressed into a full blown relationship at a home just down the street on Agua Caliente Road, just down from the campus itself,” said Holden.

It took years for Holden to understand what had happened to him and why he behaved in self-destructive ways, he said, living “in a haze” and winding up in and out of jail.

“I’ve really suffered, and I waged wars on myself. I self-medicated through alcohol and drugs,” he said, adding that he will be seven years sober this June.

Eventually he went to college and studied psychology and child development to help him deal with his childhood trauma and self-destructive behavior.

He said at one point he was suicidal, and later lost a close friend to suicide who also had been abused as a youth. He said he wants to let others who may be suffering know that they will be OK, that they need to tell someone about the abuse and get help.

Holden’s alleged abuse is beyond the statute of limitations for a criminal prosecution, but Clohessy said they are looking for “other victims that are now men and potentially anyone that had been abused by this particular priest between the dates of 2011 and on up.”

On April 17, George and Clohessy stood in the same spot at the side of the church and announced two other Crews accusers – one named David Ortega and the other calling himself John Doe – were coming forward with allegations of abuse that they say also took place at Hanna when Crews ran the center.