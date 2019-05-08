Suspect surrenders in Agua Caliente stabbing

Five days after a 16-year-old boy riding his bike was stabbed multiple times by an assailant who had asked about his gang affiliation, the suspect turned herself in to the Sonoma County Jail.

Raquel Magana, 20, of Petaluma, had been sought since shortly after the May 4 incident, in Aqua Caliente near the Flowery Elementary School. She surrendered to deputies on Wednesday afternoon, May 8.

The victim, who as a minor remains unidentified, was riding his bike near his home at the Sonoma Rancho Vista mobile home park, where he lived. He told investigating officers from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office that the young woman asked him about his gang status.

When he answered that he was not a member of any gang, Magana allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times, including in the abdomen and arm. He was able to ride to his home nearby, where he was with his parents when the ambulance arrived and took him to the hospital.

Despite his injuries, which were described as serious, he is expected to survive.

Magana was wanted on a $150,000 warrant for charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, given the age of the victim.

Almost immediately following the sheriff’s initial release of information on the incident, suspicions felon Magana and a self-described friend of the victim posted an image on Facebook which he said was the suspect, identifying her as “Raquel.”

She is currently in custody at the Sonoma County jail, being held on charges of felony assault, felony child endangerment, with gang enhancements. Bail is set at $150,000.

More details to follow in tomorrow’s Index-Tribune.