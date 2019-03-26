Sonoma filmmakers headline international film festival

The curtain rises on the 22nd annual Sonoma International Film Festival on Wednesday, making movie enthusiasts happier than a dog with two tails. More than 100 films headline the festival’s 2019 program, many of them expected to be accompanied by their makers. There promises to be a movie for every predilection, including three feature-length documentaries of special interest to locals.

“Call of the Valley: The Enduring Lure of Sonoma,” “Tiny Vineyards,” and “Chasing Bliss” were created by Sonoma filmmakers Julie Morrison, Joseph Daniels and Paulino Duran, respectively, and are predicted to play well in front of hometown crowds. With distinct themes of history, craft wine, and the pursuit of happiness at their centers, the three films primarily have their filmmakers in common.

CALL OF THE VALLEY: THE ENDURING LURE OF SONOMA

In production for two-and a half years, “Call of the Valley” was a labor of love for filmmaker Julie Morrison. Its inception was pure kismet, springing from an earlier collaboration with historian Bob Parmelee.

Parmelee, who turned 90 last week, possesses an “almost encyclopedic knowledge” of Sonoma Valley history, according to Morrison. He had long collaborated with local archivist Sandy Hansen, and together the two represented an irresistible draw. “The germ of the idea came from befriending Parmelee and Hanson. The three of us formed a team,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s film traces Sonoma Valley history from its primordial roots, starting 12,000 years back with Native Americans. “That’s 600 generations!” Morrison said. “It traces the history of the Valley starting with the arrival of Native Americans, and follows it through several rises and crashes — the Missions, Bear Flag Revolt, the Gold Rush, Prohibition, phylloxera — all the way through to 1970, at which point the foundation was laid for the wine industry.”

Morrison used more than 600 photos from two dozen archives to tell the visual story of the Valley’s evolution, and 20 notable residents to provide the narrative. The cast is a veritable who’s who of local luminaries: Bundschu, Sangiacomo, Marioni, Lynch. “They recount surprising twists and turns of the Valley’s history and highlight the cultural clashes and political maneuverings that led to the rise and fall of Sonoma’s fortunes,” Morrison said in an email.

Morrison is, by her own admission, something of an accidental filmmaker, and her intention for the film was wholly altruistic. “My goal was to make something that would benefit the community,” Morrison said. “My hope is that this film will do that for years to come.”

TINY VINEYARDS

“Hundreds of tiny, hobby vineyards exist in the front yards, backyards, side yards and vacant lots in Sonoma,” filmmaker Joseph Daniels said, explaining his film’s origins. “I realized that the hugely personal, deeply passionate, emotionally-charged efforts of these amateur winemakers would make a remarkable documentary.”

That documentary, “Little Vineyards,” is a paean to winemaking done small, an undertaking that is — as Daniels sees it — equal parts folly and bliss, and the antithesis of “the industrialized monoculture of grape growing and production.”

Daniels followed 20 “proletariat oenophiles” through their annual cycle, capturing all the different ways a year’s efforts can go.

“From turning the winter art of pruning into bud break excitement; to summer angst over vine maintenance, mildew and mold; to bottling last year’s vintage and literally tasting the fruits of one’s effort; to entering it in a fall festival wine competition and maybe winning a medal; to autumn anxiety over sugar content, pH levels and the threat of rain; to harvest day itself with the chaos of crush, the confusion of chemistry and the customary celebration party when all the grapes are picked, to sweating through fermentation and then achieving a successful press; to barrel maintenance and racking the wine; to finally turning out the lights of the cellar and waiting out the long months of winter while the wine ages and the mind battles,” Daniels wrote in an email describing his film.