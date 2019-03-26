Sonoma filmmakers headline international film festival

KATE WILLIAMS
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
March 25, 2019, 5:46PM
Updated 17 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The curtain rises on the 22nd annual Sonoma International Film Festival on Wednesday, making movie enthusiasts happier than a dog with two tails. More than 100 films headline the festival’s 2019 program, many of them expected to be accompanied by their makers. There promises to be a movie for every predilection, including three feature-length documentaries of special interest to locals.

“Call of the Valley: The Enduring Lure of Sonoma,” “Tiny Vineyards,” and “Chasing Bliss” were created by Sonoma filmmakers Julie Morrison, Joseph Daniels and Paulino Duran, respectively, and are predicted to play well in front of hometown crowds. With distinct themes of history, craft wine, and the pursuit of happiness at their centers, the three films primarily have their filmmakers in common.

CALL OF THE VALLEY: THE ENDURING LURE OF SONOMA

In production for two-and a half years, “Call of the Valley” was a labor of love for filmmaker Julie Morrison. Its inception was pure kismet, springing from an earlier collaboration with historian Bob Parmelee.

Parmelee, who turned 90 last week, possesses an “almost encyclopedic knowledge” of Sonoma Valley history, according to Morrison. He had long collaborated with local archivist Sandy Hansen, and together the two represented an irresistible draw. “The germ of the idea came from befriending Parmelee and Hanson. The three of us formed a team,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s film traces Sonoma Valley history from its primordial roots, starting 12,000 years back with Native Americans. “That’s 600 generations!” Morrison said. “It traces the history of the Valley starting with the arrival of Native Americans, and follows it through several rises and crashes — the Missions, Bear Flag Revolt, the Gold Rush, Prohibition, phylloxera — all the way through to 1970, at which point the foundation was laid for the wine industry.”

Morrison used more than 600 photos from two dozen archives to tell the visual story of the Valley’s evolution, and 20 notable residents to provide the narrative. The cast is a veritable who’s who of local luminaries: Bundschu, Sangiacomo, Marioni, Lynch. “They recount surprising twists and turns of the Valley’s history and highlight the cultural clashes and political maneuverings that led to the rise and fall of Sonoma’s fortunes,” Morrison said in an email.

Morrison is, by her own admission, something of an accidental filmmaker, and her intention for the film was wholly altruistic. “My goal was to make something that would benefit the community,” Morrison said. “My hope is that this film will do that for years to come.”

TINY VINEYARDS

“Hundreds of tiny, hobby vineyards exist in the front yards, backyards, side yards and vacant lots in Sonoma,” filmmaker Joseph Daniels said, explaining his film’s origins. “I realized that the hugely personal, deeply passionate, emotionally-charged efforts of these amateur winemakers would make a remarkable documentary.”

That documentary, “Little Vineyards,” is a paean to winemaking done small, an undertaking that is — as Daniels sees it — equal parts folly and bliss, and the antithesis of “the industrialized monoculture of grape growing and production.”

Daniels followed 20 “proletariat oenophiles” through their annual cycle, capturing all the different ways a year’s efforts can go.

“From turning the winter art of pruning into bud break excitement; to summer angst over vine maintenance, mildew and mold; to bottling last year’s vintage and literally tasting the fruits of one’s effort; to entering it in a fall festival wine competition and maybe winning a medal; to autumn anxiety over sugar content, pH levels and the threat of rain; to harvest day itself with the chaos of crush, the confusion of chemistry and the customary celebration party when all the grapes are picked, to sweating through fermentation and then achieving a successful press; to barrel maintenance and racking the wine; to finally turning out the lights of the cellar and waiting out the long months of winter while the wine ages and the mind battles,” Daniels wrote in an email describing his film.

Sometimes, at the end of all that, the result is ambrosial.

Other times, it’s vinegar in a stemmed glass.

“Winemaking is an art that truly lifts the soul, but it is also a craft fraught with uncertainty,” Daniels said. The film conveys that spectrum with a humorous, deft touch.

Daniels sees wine as “the very slowest of slow foods,” and its creation as a venerable and noble pursuit. Its creators, on the other hand, are just regular folks, moving slow in a fast world, laboring to make something that lasts.

CHASING BLISS

When the World Happiness Report 2018 ranked Finland as the happiest country on Earth, Sonoma native Paulino Duran determined to figure out why. He decided to crash test its ranking by visiting in winter, when the Finnish landscape is comprised mostly of snow.

Duran, a former cast member of Beach Blanket Babylon and current host of the PBS series “Yellow Roads: Europe,” has had more experience in front of a camera than behind one. But “Chasing Bliss,” Duran’s first foray into filmmaking, is a visual feast, despite the season and abundant Finnish snow.

Traveling from Helsinki to the Arctic Circle, Duran interviewed Finns in their native habitat as he went. In the 45-minute movie, the audience meets a professor, a whiskey distiller, a reindeer herder and the captain of an ice-breaker, all of whom vouch for the Finnish recipe for joy.

Their secret? “Acceptance, equality and a collective respect for nature,” Duran says in the film’s trailer as his camera flies over tundra and fjord. “Maybe nature is the key, the key to ultimate happiness, the key to true bliss.”

Duran, who lives in New York, gamely gives the concept a go, plunging into a lake through a hole drilled in the ice, snowmobiling over blinding miles of white, climbing a tall tower ringed by a battalion of trees.

“How do you measure an emotion that is ignited in a million different ways?” Duran wonders, an expression of bliss softening his chiseled features. It’s a safe bet that his American audience — chained to their cell phones and the relentless news cycle — may be ready, and eager, to find out.

Watch the trailer here:

Email Kate at kate.williams@sonomanews.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine