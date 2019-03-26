Sonoma Valley High School Hall of Famers announced

Tickets are available now by contacting Bob Kruljac at 483-1856 or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to 21700 Pearson Ave, Sonoma, CA 95476 with a check for $45.

What do a country and western singer, a Top Gun pilot and a newspaper publisher have in common? Alumni in these careers are among Sonoma Valley High School’s 11 Hall of Fame recipients for 2019.

Former SVHS principal Bob Kruljac decided in 2015 to launch a Dragon Hall of Fame for “outstanding achievement after graduation.”

Along with the induction of former students, each cycle the Dragon Hall inducts a former teacher who has made a lasting imprint upon the community.

Some of the past Dragon Achievement Hall of Fame inductees have included comedian Brian Posehn; U.S. Navy Captain Annette Von Thun; U.S. Army Lieutenant Noma Martini; Bear Republic Brewery founder Richard Norgrove; Restoration Hardware co-founder Gary Friedman; catering company owner Elaine Whitfield Bell; veterinarian Josephine Troia McGrane; Judge Newton DalPoggetto; and journalist Gaye Notley LeBaron.

Last week, Kruljac announced this year’s list of high school hall of famers. (The honor is bestowed every other year, toggling with the SVHS athletic Hall of Fame.)

Hall of Fame honorees are nominated by the community and evaluated by members of the two Hall of Fame boards: Jim Lynch, Jim Haver, Bob McAllister, Mike Rogina, Howard Costello, Pam Adams, Bill Angeloni, Mick Chantler, Wendy Kruljac, Bennett Martin, Reed Martin, Barbara McElroy, Patty McFerrin, Glen Moll, Kori Schake and Bob Kruljac.

“Some of this year’s recipients are alumni who have actively helped with these awards for years,” he said. “It was their turn to be honored.”

The honorees represent excellence in one of six fields: military and civil service, entrepreneur and business, health and medicine, professional services, visual and performing arts and science/technology/engineering/math.

The 2019 SVHS Dragon Hall of Fame inductees are:

Tommy Thomsen, class of 1966. Thomsen is a country and western singer who has been inducted into four western swing halls of fame.

Patrick Rondou, class of 1972. Rondou is a video journalist for CBS Sports who has also worked as a camera engineer for Oprah Winfrey, Walt Disney, NBC Universal, ABC Sports and NBC Sports.

Lisa Wymore, class of 1987. Wymore is a dancer, choreographer and U.C. Berkeley associate professor in the department of theater, dance and performing arts.

Kurt Schake, class of 1979. Schake is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Top Gun F-15 pilot. He is also a military and university professor.

Bill and Jim Lynch, Class of 1960 and 1966. Former owners of the Sonoma Index-Tribune. The brothers, fourth-generation publishers of the paper, both worked more than 40 years at the I-T. They retired as co-publishers of the paper in 2012.

Brian Kahn, class of 1965. Former Sonoma County 1st District Supervisor, attorney, journalist, radio host and documentary filmmaker. He is also the author of five books, and former president of the California Fish and Game Commission.

Mike Rogina, class of 1968. Co-owner of TriMyc Mechanical, one of the leading commercial and residential plumbing companies in Northern California. TriMyc has completed large scale projects for dozens of wineries and restaurants in Sonoma County.

Pat DeLong, class of 1983. DeLong is president and CEO of Crimson Wine Group. He was named to the role in 2015 after 20 years overseeing a variety of wine and luxury brands. Crimson owns Archery, Chamisal, Seghesio Family, Pine Ridge, Malene and Seven Hills Winery.

Charles Reynes, class of 1978. Reynes a longtime California public school teacher who received Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2008, he was named California Teacher of the Year in 2007 and Alameda County teacher of the year in 2006.

Josh Deignan, class of 1996. Deignan has a PhD in cellular and molecular pathology from UCLA and is an associate professor at UCLA and director of its Laboratory Genomic Fellowship Program.

Hall of Fame teacher: Music teacher and SVHS choir and band director Barbara McElroy is being honored by the Dragon Hall of Fame in 2019. McElroy was named the City of Sonoma’s honorary Treasure Artist for 2018.

On Saturday, May 11, eleven former students and one teacher will be honored in front of a crowd in the auditorium at Hanna Boys Center for the 2019 induction ceremony. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

During the 2019-2020 school year, Kruljac’s committee will be taking nominations for the Dragon Athletic Hall of Fame. See previous recipients and learn more at dragonhalloffame.com.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.