Drunk driver gets 21-to-life for double homicide in Springs collision

The Santa Rosa man who collided with a Sonoma Valley mother and daughter on their way to school in November of 2017 has been sentenced to 21 years-to-life in prison, following his convictions for second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a press statement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Manuel Lopez-Perez, 26, entered guilty pleas to the charges on the first day of jury trial and was sentenced March 19 by Judge Robert Laforge in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The charges resulted from a collision on Highway 12 near Agua Caliente Road on the morning of Nov. 14, 2017, at about 7:45 a.m. Estefania Soto, 27, was driving her 7-year-old daughter Kaliyah Adkins to school when the defendant’s truck crossed over the center line and crashed head-on into the victims’ sedan.

Estefania was killed instantly and Kaliyah was gravely injured; following CPR from passersby and paramedics, Kaliyah was transferred to Oakland Children’s Hospital where she died two days later.

“Nothing that they could ever do would bring justice to Estefania and Kaliyah but this is a great outcome and one that we need to learn to live with,” said family member Yvonne Soto-Pomeroy of Glen Ellen.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that according to the DA’s report, Lopez-Perez had been drinking beer in his truck at a friend’s house for several hours after he got off work shortly before midnight. At about 6 a.m., he went to Safeway to buy more beer and, though he was initially denied the sale due to a prohibition on alcohol sales before 6 a.m., a few minutes later he was able to purchase the beer.

Lopez-Perez returned to his friend’s house and continued to drink until about 7:40 a.m., when he left because he had to take his own daughter to school. Lopez-Perez drove about one mile before slamming head-on into Estefania and Kaliyah’s vehicle just north of Agua Caliente Road.

Lopez-Perez was injured and at the hospital a blood sample was drawn, which showed his blood alcohol level was .17 percent.

He had earlier been charged with intoxicated driving in 2013, after he crashed his car on Occidental Road. When he was convicted of that offense, he was advised by a Superior Court judge that, “Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is inherently dangerous to human life. If you continue to drive under the influence and as a result of your driving someone is killed, you can be charged with murder.”

Charges of murder were brought by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office following the 2017 accident.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch issued a statement saying, “No one driving a child to school in the morning should meet the terrible fate this family did. The selfish choice to drink and drive, after being convicted and sent to impaired driver education training, caused the tragic loss of two lives. This resolution ensures the longest period of incarceration possible for this repeat drunk driver, and should serve as a warning to anyone who considers similar conduct.”

“This situation has been a terrible tragedy,” said Soto-Pomeroy. “It has been a very emotional journey, and once again, we cannot thank our community enough for the compassion and concern that they have showed our family.

“To anyone who thinks it is OK to drink and drive, please think of our family and make sure you have a ride home or stay where you are drinking. Please do this in honor of our sweet girls.”

Email Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.