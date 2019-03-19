Sonoma’s overnight shelter to celebrate end of winter with candles

As the days become warmer and drier, the need for a winter homeless shelter program diminishes, and the county-sponsored program in Sonoma comes to an end on Sunday, March 31.

To mark the close of this year’s program, Sonoma Overnight Support – the nonprofit which operates the shelter – will hold a candlelight ceremony at the 125 Watmaugh Road location of the shelter, the Sonoma Alliance Church.

Kathy King, executive director of Sonoma Overnight Support (SOS), said the ceremony is designed to “thank the Sonoma Alliance Church for their generosity in giving people a warm place to sleep throughout the winter months.”

The Sonoma Valley Interfaith Ministerial Association is encouraging its member congregations to attend as a unified show of support for the shelter, according to the association’s director Rev. Curran Reichert of the First Congregational Church on Wes Spain Street. Curran is also the new president of the SOS board, elected in January to succeed the late Cynthia Vrooman.

Curran said “it’s only fitting” to recognize Goerzen and the church for their dedication to the homeless.

“Pastor Rob and his congregation have been selfless in their willingness to host the shelter these past three years and we are all indebted to them for their generosity,” said Curran.

There are two homeless shelters in Sonoma, both operated by SOS. The Haven, located near the police department on First Street West, is open year-round. The Alliance Church shelter is open December through March, funded under a contract with the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, to accommodate overflow when there isn’t enough space at the Haven. Sonoma Overnight Support has a $500,000 annual budget, largely funded by the city and private foundations.

“We’re hoping to have a good turnout to show solidarity and unity,” said Goerzen of the Alliance Church, which has been offering winter overnight shelter for the past three years.

The church encountered turbulence in December when a neighbor threatened to sue the church because it didn’t have a permit to operate as a shelter. “The church doesn’t have the right to host a homeless shelter,” Rick Deringer told the Index-Tribune at the time. “It should have gotten a permit, which it never got.”

Goerzen acknowledged that he hadn’t applied for a permit, but said he thought providing shelter for the homeless – “the least and the last” – was covered under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2011. “I thought under the Religious Land Use Act, if a church is doing something that is central to their mission and ministry, oftentimes there’s latitude given.”

Following Deringer’s warning, which was first reported in the Index-Tribune, Goerzen said he was working with the county to apply for the proper permits so they will be fully legal next winter. “We certainly want to be good neighbors and good citizens, we’re not asking for special dispensation,” he said.

But he added that the news reports on the threatened suit helped create interest in his mission. “After the article in December, we’ve seen a lot of support for what we do,” he said.

Deringer last week clarified that while he is still considering litigation against the church for alleged code violations, the shelter would not be the target of any legal action. He referred inquiries about his concerns to his attorney, Ron Foreman of San Francisco.