Pets Lifeline unleashes campaign to expand Sonoma shelter

Last July, Pets Lifeline won a long-sought set of zoning changes and permit approvals for a planned expansion of its “ramshackle” pet rescue facility on Eighth Street East.

Last Sunday, the nonprofit kicked off its final-stage fundraising campaign for the $3.4 million project, of which more than $2.1 million is already secured.

For decades, Pets Lifeline has been Sonoma Valley’s only safe haven for stray and homeless cats and dogs. Every year since its founding in 1982, the center’s scope of operations has expanded.

The nonprofit’s Executive Director Nancy King told a room full of about 75 supporters on Jan. 27 that the shelter desperately needs to be modernized as its antiquated facilities are insufficient to support the increase in the number of animals served. She pointed out that Pets Lifeline is dependent entirely on donations and memberships and does not receive county state or federal funding.

Over the past five years, Pets Lifeline has spayed or neutered 2,500 animals; helped 1,700 homeless animals find new homes; given microchip IDs to 1,500 animals; and helped 450 lost or stray animals to reunite with their families.

The planned expansion on the .61 acre site will increase the shelter’s capacity for animals by about 25 percent, from 15 dogs and 60 cats to 20 dogs and 75 cats. Pets Lifeline is a limited capacity no-kill shelter. It does not euthanize.

The 7,514-square-foot ground floor plans include a spacious adoption lobby, more than two dozen indoor and outdoor dog kennels, a canine adoption garden, two canine agility rooms, a classroom and a multi-purpose room with cots and crates that will double as a disaster shelter for people and animals. King gave the reason to modernize as to reduce stress levels of animals due to having to physically move them from one place to another to clean their habitats. The new facility will allow them to stay in their kennels and be moved from room to room, provide an isolation kennel for bite quarantines, a welcome area, grooming area, get-acquainted area and an indoor training area, of particular value in winter months.

The bulk of the 3,500 square foot second floor will be dedicated to cats, including new cat condos, five private cat rooms, three community cat rooms, a cat gallery and a community cat room and an exterior “catio.”

The new structure will consolidate the existing veterinary clinic, adoption services, animal shelter and the administrative offices that are currently spread out among portable buildings and tuff sheds.

“And we will finally have more than one bathroom in the building,” laughed King on Sunday night. “And no more exposed wiring.”

King doesn’t expect parking to be an issue as the expansion plan adds significantly more rooms in the shelter, but those are rooms for animals (who can’t drive).

Since the inception of the project more than five years ago, the plans have received unanimous approval from the Board of Supervisors, the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission and the Design Review Commission. The Board of Supervisors even went so far as waive fees for the nonprofit’s project.

The new building will also be more ecologically friendly, said King.

The new facility will have solar panels on the rooftop that will generate enough power to meet 75 percent of its total electrical needs.

A rainwater harvesting method will collect, filter and store storm water runoff, providing a small, potable water supply in the event of an emergency.

Kennel waste will be processed through a new worm-composting system, or “vermiculture.”

The center’s new generator will be propane powered: cleaner burning, less expensive, and with a lower potential for leaks.

Landscaping has been designed to require less water and feature drought resistant plants.

Additionally, SprayMaster Technology will be integrated into the physical structure of the building in animal habitat areas, so that a high pressure hose washing system can be used to clean cat and dog kennels.

King stressed that the new center will serve as a community resource with a dedicated youth education and training center where it will host onsite humane education programs, dog-training classes, certification for pet assisted therapy, and more.

Construction is expected to begin later this year. Once they break ground, King anticipates the shelter renovations and expansion will take 10 months to a year from start to finish.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.