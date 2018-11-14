A two-alarm fire broke out at Illusions Lighting Design, at 19480 Eighth St. E., shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. People within a quarter-mile radius of the blaze were ordered to “shelter in place” due to the large amount of smoke, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. By 5 p.m. the blaze was contained.
According to Sonoma Valley Fire Authority Battalion Chief Jim Comisky, fire crews arrived at the structure fire to find half the building engulfed in flames, the other half protected by a fire wall. There was one occupant in the building at the time the fire broke out, but no injuries were incurred. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.