The victim of Thursday afternoon's fatal car crash on Highway 121 was Debra Dell Zygielbaum, 44, of Boyes Hot Springs, according to the Napa County coroner’s office.
The 1 p.m. collision involved a truck pulling a tractor and a sedan on northbound Highway 121 at Haire Lane near the Sonoma County line, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Zygielbaum was the former vineyard manager for Robert Sinskey Vineyards and was a member of the board of directors at the Napa County Farm Bureau.
The CHP said a truck driven by Luis Castillo-Reyes, 34, of Santa Rosa was southbound when it crossed into the northbound sedan’s path, causing a head-on collision.
Zygielbaum was pronounced dead at the scene.