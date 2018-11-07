Sonoma City Councilwoman Rachel Hundley and Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti led the Sonoma City Council race in early results Tuesday night.

Hundley was in first place with 22 percent of the vote and Agrimonti was second with 16 percent of the vote. Logan Harvey, an affordable housing advocate, was in third place with 16 percent, according to election results from four of eight precincts released by the county Registrar of Voters.

A field of seven candidates is competing for three open council seats, and the top three vote-getters will fill the seats for the coming term on the council. The early results represent the mail-in ballots that had been counted by Tuesday.

Candidate Jack Ding, a tax consultant, garnered 14 percent of the vote; Chris Petlock, a longtime City Hall watchdog, was at 13 percent; James Cribb, a sitting planning commissioner, drew 13 percent, and Jack Wagner drew 6 percent.

“It’s still early, there are still results to see, but I’m excited about the prospect of serving Sonoma for another four years,” said Hundley, who gathered with supporters at the Town Square bar in downtown Sonoma. She added, “I am proud of the good work of Logan Harvey, who grew up in Sonoma and will be a great addition to the council.”

This was Harvey’s first run for the council, and he was clearly overjoyed.

“It’s not a victory yet, but it feels really good,” said Harvey, who joined supporters at Murphy’s Irish Pub & Restaurant downtown. Harvey ran as a slate with Hundley.

During her run, Hundley identified housing as Sonoma’s most pressing issue, though she said before the community would be amenable to more dense housing, the city needed to find ways to address parking and traffic issues.

Candidate Agrimonti said in a phone interview, “I’m very happy. There are things I want to continue to do. One is to get a free shuttle started and get this wine-tasting room issue done. I want to congratulate my colleagues Rachel Hundley and Logan Harvey. I was proud to be in a campaign with everyone who ran. Everyone really had Sonoma in their hearts.”

The City Council election in normally equable Sonoma was roiled by an attack website aimed at Hundley as well as two anonymous mailers sent to residents last month; the two mailers were reported to the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

In other developments, with four of eight completed precincts, Measure S, a measure increasing a tax paid by Sonoma hotel guests, appeared to be winning big. Eighty percent of the votes tabulated were “yes” votes.

Measure S proposes to raise Sonoma’s transient occupancy tax from 10 percent to 12 percent to keep pace with other communities’ hotel taxes. It only needs a majority to pass.

