Updated: For killing his wife, Rothschild gets 6 year sentence

A Sonoma Valley man who strangled his wife of 36 years to death last year was sentenced to six years in state prison in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The sentence handed down by Judge Dana Simonds Oct. 30 means Steven Rothschild, 73, will spend about five years in prison, Deputy District Attorney Javier Vaca confirmed.

Rothschild killed his wife Juanita Rothschild in the couple’s Boyes Hot Springs home Aug. 4, 2017. Deputies arrived at the residence to find her covered with blood, beaten and strangled to death.

Rothschild, wearing a dark institutional short-sleeved top over a grey shirt, showed no emotion when the sentence was announced.

Throughout the hearing, Rothschild stared straight ahead, his back to the 30-40 friends and family members of his victim who filled the courtroom. Many in the audience wore white T-shirts inscribed with “Justice for Nita” in red letters.

Voluntary manslaughter is a felony in California with a statutory sentencing range of three, six or 11 years in state prison. Simonds selected what is known as the “midterm,” or middle, sentence.

“Nita did not deserve to die and she did not deserve to die in the manner in which she died. It is tragic,” Simonds said. “Nothing I can do will bring Nita back, and for that I am sorry.” Friends and family called Juanita Rothschild by the nickname “Nita.”

The judge explained that though she could have sentenced Rothschild to probation, “I do not believe a probation disposition is appropriate due to the serious and violent nature of the offense perpetrated against Mrs. Rothschild.”

Addressing the man who killed Juanita Rothschild, she said, “I will note that you are extremely well-educated, you are intelligent. Mr. Rothschild, you have resources and I believe (you) could have left.”

As mitigating factors, the judge noted that the defendant had no prior record of criminal conduct, is 73 years old, had no history of violence and, the judge said, “It is telling that in the many (therapy) sessions, there was no report of physical violence.” She added, “He turned himself in, he called the police.” The judge then announced the sentence of six years.

Deputy District Attorney Vaca had no comment on the sentencing and Stephen Gallenson, Rothschild’s attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

After the hearing, friends and family of Juanita Rothschild outside the courtroom deplored the sentence.

Charlotte Ruffner of Sonoma said, “It’s cutting the baby in half,” referring to the Biblical parable about King Solomon offering to cut a baby in half as a tactic to reveal the true mother of the child. She elaborated, “It’s three, six or 11 years, and she gave him six years.”

Ruffner said she would have preferred the maximum sentence.

Amy Flynn, another friend in attendance at the hearing, called the sentence “a travesty of justice.”

Aaron Rappaport, a professor at San Francisco’s UC Hastings College of the Law, said a six-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter is a “typical” sentence. Rappaport focuses on criminal and sentencing law.

“If he used a gun, or if he had a criminal record,” that might prompt a significantly longer sentence, the professor said. This hearkens back to Simonds’ comment that Steven Rothschild had no criminal record.

“At least under current law, six years is the typical sentence,” Rappaport said. “If he had been convicted of second- or first-degree murder, it would be more.”