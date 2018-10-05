7 vie for 3 seats on the Sonoma City Council

Cannabis, housing, historic preservation and a general plan update — all are issues the Sonoma City Council will grapple with in the next four years. Three council seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 6 election, which features a competitive field of seven candidates, including two incumbents and five challengers.

Councilwoman Rachel Hundley and Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti are vying to retain their seats, while Councilman Gary Edwards decided not to run for a second term, opening up the third seat for contention.

The five other candidates include James Cribb, Jack Ding, Logan Harvey, Chris Petlock and Jack Wagner. Here’s a look at the field, in alphabetical order:

Madolyn Agrimonti

Agrimonti, the city’s current mayor, was first elected to the City Council in 2014. Previously, she served 12 years on the Daly City Council, stepping down in 2002 before moving to Sonoma in 2004. Agrimonti, 71, is a retired fundraiser and past president of the Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club Foundation. She’s also been a member of Sonoma Splash, the group dedicated to bringing a community swim center to Sonoma Valley. Her work with Splash stems from her advocacy for increased city recreation services, a priority she’s championed since joining the council.

As mayor, she was a key supporter of the Sonoma Overnight Support’s winter shelter, which was denied county funding earlier in the year, until elected officials including Agrimonti stepped in to lend their endorsement. The group eventually secured $60,000 needed to run the homeless shelter in 2019.

If re-elected, Agrimonti said she’d like to see an electric vehicle shuttle service established through Sooma Valley, and would press for the city to commit to requiring all-compostable dinningware at public events on the Plaza. She’s been a consistent cannabis skeptic during her first term, voting against both commercial sales and outdoor cultivation proposals.

Asked to describe her strengths as a councilwoman, Agrimonti said simply: “I have core values.”

James Cribb

Cribb and his wife own Sonoma Dog Camp and he is an appointee on the Sonoma Planning Commission.

If elected Cribb, 62, said he would promote development of affordable housing, including second units on existing residential properties and larger projects such as the planned Altamira Apartments on Broadway.

Cribb, who as a planning commissioner took part in drafting the city’s 2016 blueprint for vehicle and pedestrian traffic, says that partnerships with the private sector could help alleviate the downtown parking shortage. For example, he estimates approximately 200 parking spaces exist in churches surrounding the Plaza.

As a council member, Cribb said he wouldn’t outright oppose a marijuana dispensary, but would draw the line at manufacturing facilities and large-scale grows. “We’re going to be surrounded by (cannabis throughout the county),” he said. “But there seems to be a strong public desire.”

Appointed by Councilman Gary Edwards to the Planning Commission, Cribb took issue with an overhaul in the citywide system that forced existing appointees to reapply. “I saw the change as politicizing the Planning Commission,” said Cribb.

He said he wouldn’t come to the council with any particular agenda, but just as “a reasonable guy.”

“I like data, facts and information,” he said.

Jack Ding

Ding, 59, is the owner and president of Unicom Tax Services, a consultancy serving businesses and individuals. He has campaigned on a message urging Sonoma to adopt “a wider vision,” that identifies common ground and understanding among residents. “Be open minded, and then open your heart,” said Ding, who is making his first run at elected office.