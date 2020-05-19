Historic home of Sonoma’s Bob Cannard demolished, Stop Work order issued

The 92-year-old house at 528 Third St. E. was demolished last week, a home that once was residence to several Sonoma notables including the late Bob Cannard Sr., and his family.

But the demolition raised not only neighborhood eyebrows but the concern of the City of Sonoma Building Department, which slapped a “stop work order” on the property Monday morning.

The once-remodeled Tudor style house with its distinctive roofline was purchased by Peter and Toni Thompson, formerly of Santa Rosa. The couple’s plans to demolish the building came under fire last year when local history buffs raised questions about the property’s historic significance.

At a May 21, 2019, Design Review and Historic Preservation Commission meeting the Thompsons said they planned to maintain some of the house’s features, and applied for a demolition permit which does require any such concessions. A demolition permit does not need to pass through the Planning Commission, according to city officials.

When the demolition permit was issued, following a second appearance before Design Review, it “allowed for a certain portion of the dwelling to be demolished with certain conditions and these conditions were part of the approval of the Building Permit,” according to City Manager Cathy Capriola.

But following last week’s activity at the site, the Building Department reviewed the building permit application and did a site investigation on Monday, May 18. They concluded “the work completed went beyond the work authorized in the Building Permit and Planning approvals.” A “stop work order” was issued May 18 so that “corrective action may take place before any other work is allowed to commence,” Capriola told the Index-Tribune.

The finding is reminiscent of an earlier incident in Bennett Valley, when the Thompsons illegally moved a 180-year-old heritage oak and two other trees on property they owned, under a Sonoma Land Trust easement. The Land Trust sued, and won a $586,000 judgment against the Thompsons.

The trees did not survive their relocation.

When the application to demolish the house on Third Street East was first presented to the city’s Design Review Commission in May of 2019, the proposal for its demolition drew opposition from a number of historic-minded organizations and locals, who cited Cannard’s important role in Sonoma history in arguing for the building’s historic significance.

A historic evaluation presented to the Design Review Commission last year by consultant Alice Duffee said the property failed to reach the level of historic significance.

Patricia Cullinan, president of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, was among those who challenged the historic evaluation of the property, which she said virtually ignored Cannard – a former mayor who had a hand in many of Sonoma’s signature events, including the preservation of Gen. Vallejo’s Home, co-founding the Sonoma Valley Historical Society, even being a factor in the Plaza flock of free-range chickens that caused a stir in 2002.

A brief amendment by Duffee later recognized that “Bob Cannard Sr. was an active and influential member of the Sonoma Valley community… but so too were a lot of other people.”

A second Design Review meeting on Dec. 18, 2019 heard a revised historic evaluation from Kara Brunzell of Napa, which also downplayed Cannard’s importance. The commission decided to approve the demolition permit, but included certain conditions to prevent complete demolition — conditions that were based on architect Bill O’Callaghan’s project description to “remodel with additions” the structure, though it did concede to requiring “demolition of a significant portion of the existing residence.”

Following that second meeting, Sonoma resident Larry Barnett, a current member of the Sonoma Planning Commission and former councilmember, filed an appeal with the city to reject the demolition permit. But the motion was filed after the appeal deadline — due to misinformation about the deadline from city planning staff, according to Barnett — and it was invalidated.

Barnett decided not to appeal the city’s ruling, and the second week of May, with the City of Sonoma and much of the rest of the country in semi-lockdown, the house was demolished.

“We have followed the process required by the City of Sonoma to obtain both a demolition permit and building permit for the house,” wrote Toni Thompson in response to questions from the Index-Tribune. “We believe the stop work order was issued in error and our design team has responded to the city in hopes of correcting the mistake.”

Nonetheless, Barnett lamented the demolition.

“It feels terrible to see our heritage of modest homes, lovingly maintained for generations, purchased and demolished to make way for a new home on steroids,” said Barnett in an email to the Index-Tribune. “The small-scale character of Sonoma is disappearing, one lovely old home after another.”

