Sonoma Valley combines 3 fire protection districts into 1

The creation of a new Sonoma Valley Fire Protection District was approved this week by the county board that oversees the organizational structure of local agencies — as public opposition to the consolidation of three Sonoma Valley fire districts failed to materialize.

The Valley of the Moon Fire District — which operates under the name Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Authority — will join the Glen Ellen and the Mayacamas fire districts to become the Sonoma Valley Fire Protection District. The merger takes effect on July 1, and the new seven-member board of directors will decide on a parcel tax to fund its operations. The tax will be based on the Glen Ellen district’s current levy, which allows a tax of up to $200 a parcel per year, though the tax is currently set at $150.

The new parcel tax rate will be reflected on property owners’ 2020-21 property tax bills, issued in September.

The Sonoma Local Agency Formation Committee, or LAFCO, approved the reorganization by a 7-0 vote on Wednesday, May 6, following a 60-day period for objections to the plan to be filed.

The plan could have been rejected if over 25 percent of parcel owners or registered voters had protested the plan.

About 1 percent protested the merger; LAFCO received 85 property owner protests out of 7,882 parcels in the district; and 55 voter protests out of 10,404 registered voters, according to Steve Akre, who will become fire chief of the new district.

The new Sonoma Valley Fire Protection District will cover 61 square miles and serve 48,000 people.

Under current plans it will have four staffed fire stations and four volunteer stations, staffed by 58 full-time personnel and more than 40 volunteers.