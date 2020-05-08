Sonoma launches modified Tuesday farmers market

The City of Sonoma and the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce launched their new modified-format Tuesday farmers market on May 5.

The market was barely recognizable from its former evening incarnation thanks to a new location behind the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building, a new earlier time, and the absence of food trucks, beer and wine, craft vendors, music or picnicking options — all changes brought on by the county social-distancing guidelines.

According to Lisa Janson, the city’s events coordinator, “a couple hundred patrons” visited the market to purchase fresh produce and support local farmers. In total, seven farms were represented at the market: The Patch, Oak Hill Farm, Gourmet Growers, Triple T Ranch and Farm, Hector’s Honey Farm, Neufeld Farms and R. Schletewitz Family Farm. Among the produce for sale were strawberries, grapefruit, oranges, peaches, bib lettuces, kale, mushrooms, onions, fresh honey, carrots, radishes, fresh cut flowers and veggies starts.

Janson said that they anticipate adding more farmers over the next few weeks, including Serres Ranch, Mt. Moriah Farms and Jesus Cut Flowers.

“This is a typical pattern the market has seen over the years and is based on the seasonality of the produce and not the move to the new location,” she said about some farms’ late start.

The modified Tuesday market is designed to safeguard public health, say city officials. Market Manager Christopher Welch implemented new hygiene and safety measures.

“Part of my job has always been to ensure compliance with health and safety standards,” Welch said in an email to the Index-Tribune. “But this season, they’ve been taken to a new level and might have seemed overly executed for the size of the crowds we had at last night’s market. We anticipate higher attendance numbers as public awareness of the market grows.”

Public health precautions in place at the market include:

• Social-distanced queuing and directional pathways for the patrons to follow;

• Hand-washing and sanitizing stations at entrances and exits, and other locations within the market;

• Produce will be selected and bagged by the farmer vendors only, and special queuing lines set up with 6-foot demarcations;

• Modified layouts to ensure 10 feet or more between vendor booths to allow for greater circulation and distance;

• Limited market entrances to control capacity and foot traffic;

• No sampling or prepared food until further notice;

• No touching of the products, and the farmers will assist patrons; and

• No music, entertainment or public seating areas.

Visit SonomasTuesdayNightMarket.com.