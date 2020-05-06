Sonoma 4th of July parade, fireworks canceled

The Sonoma Hometown 4th of July Parade – one of the most anticipated community events of the year – has been canceled, due to the ongoing uncertainty over the need for continued social distancing deep into the summer.

The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association, which stages the Plaza event along with the evening fireworks display near the Vallejo Home, announced the cancellation Wednesday, explaining that the extensive pre-planning for the event – securing vendors, sponsors and parade entrants – forced the nonprofit to “deliberate decisions that they never imagined considering,” SVFA officials wrote in a press release.

“After meeting with our internal and external stakeholders, the safest conclusion which demonstrates our sense of care and accountability for the community is to cancel the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks and parade event and included ceremonies,” continued the release.

The organization vowed to “host a bigger and better” event in 2021.

The 2020 parade would have celebrated its 51st year, according to sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org.