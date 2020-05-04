Amazon to open distribution center in Sonoma Valley

After 18 months sitting vacant, the expansive new warehouse space at the base of Eighth Street East — dubbed Victory Station — will welcome a new tenant in 2020: Amazon.

The 250,000-square-foot Victory Station warehouse, located in Schellville on 19 acres along Eighth Street East, will serve as the final stop for Amazon packages before they are delivered to customers.

Staffing levels and the number of drivers who will fan out from the property onto Sonoma Valley roads have not yet been determined, according to Victory Station owner Jose McNeill.

“Currently Amazon’s delivery people for our area are driving up from Richmond to make deliveries here so it’s not a net addition in terms of drivers on the road,” he said.

The distribution center is expected to open in the fall, in time for the holiday season.

Before Amazon expressed interest in the empty building, McNeill had expected a wine industry tenant would lease the temperature-controlled space, which could have brought less traffic to the busy intersection at Arnold Drive and Highway 121.

Amazon’s plan has been criticized by Schellville neighborhood watchdogs Norman Gilroy, of Mobilize Sonoma, and Kathy Pons, of the Valley of the Moon Alliance, who voiced their concerns in a May 2 letter to Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma. The letter seeks assurances that Amazon would not “exceed the scale of uses on which the (project’s) original permit approvals were predicated.”

Wick said Amazon’s plan to lease the building is allowed under the use permit. The property is zoned M3, for light manufacturing, research and development, warehousing and distribution or retail/office use.

First District Supervisor Susan Gorin on Monday voiced concern that Amazon could add more traffic on an already congested roadway. She recently prioritized the installation of a traffic signal at Arnold Drive and Highway 121, even before the warehouse’s tenant and use was known.

“Traffic queues up consistently at this intersection and almost a decade ago former Supervisor Valerie Brown listed the installation of the traffic signal on a work plan, and upon investigation, for some unknown reason, the installation of the signal fell off the workplan,” she said, adding that she placed it back on a few months ago.

“But I fear this potential use may increase that congestion before the signal is installed,” she said. “I’m trying to ramp (the signal) up in priority for installation.”

Victory Station is one of the largest warehouse buildings to be constructed in Sonoma County in the past decade and was, until recently, the largest single tenant option available in the county. McNeill bought the property for $4 million in 2016 from developer Rick Deringer, who had purchased the land from previous owner Ed Ferro. McNeill broke ground in late 2017 and the project was completed in 12 months.

Terms of the Amazon lease were not disclosed. In 2019, the space was listed at $10.20 a square foot per year.

For a space of more than 250,000 square feet, Amazon would be paying more than $2.5 million a year to lease the building if the company paid the 2019 listing price. Cushman & Wakefield was the local listing broker, while Jones Lang LaSalle represented Amazon and its interests.