Sonoma County planners ‘misfired’ with Springs Specific Plan neighborhood

In a rebuke to the county planning department, a Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury this week found that the process to develop a planning vision for the Springs community was flawed, and that county officials had failed to inform residents of Donald Street that their neighborhood was included in the rezoning plan.

Donald Street neighbors have for more than a year cried foul over being included in what’s been dubbed the Springs Specific Plan — a longterm vision for growth and housing along the Highway 12 corridor. Several residents of the street, which runs mostly east of the Highway 12 corridor, argue that their neighborhood isn’t part of the Springs, and was only included in the plan so that undeveloped land in the neighborhood could be re-zoned for higher-density housing.

In the grand jury report — titled “Springs Specific Plan: A Public Disclosure Misfire” — the grand jury found that the county “wasn’t fully proactive” in reaching out to the Donald Street residents, and failed to follow guidelines requiring them to do so.

“We found that the County’s public disclosures from 2012 to early 2017 were insufficient to alert a civically engaged citizen that their neighborhood could be affected in a significant manner,” the report said.

The Grand Jury also recommends several “actions to rectify the lack of notice,” including a public apology, engaging with the Donald Street residents and attempting to accommodate their concerns, and “considering the severance of the Donald Street region from the (Springs Specific Plan).”

But the investigation did not find that any public disclosure laws were broken, or offer “any findings relating to the content of the Plan itself.” Specific Plans are developed by Permit Sonoma to inform the county General Plan, and provide guidance for an area’s development and zoning. Specific Plans must ultimately be approved by the county Board of Supervisors.

Requests for comment from Permit Sonoma director Tennis Wick and 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin were not responded to by press time.

In addressing whether Donald Street should be in the plan in the first place, the report notes that the plan area is almost entirely within one or two streets of the Highway 12 corridor — an area that “does not logically encompass a neighborhood as far removed as the Donald Street area.”

Yet the neighborhood, parts of which are five blocks from Highway 12, was attached to the map of the plan some time after it was first drawn in 2012. When this happened, the size of the Springs area in the plan grew by 35 percent and exposed Donald Street to a higher housing density than it had previoiusly been allowed.

The plan’s implementation called for the rezoning of certain parcels from single-family residence to medium-density or high-density housing, a proposed zoning change that caught the attention of Donald Street resident Ricci Wheatley, who called it to the attention of others in the community.

A citizen complaint to the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury by one of those neighbors, filed in April, 2019, “described the considerable impact of the Plan upon the residents, from traffic and parking concerns to fire safety,” according to the report. The complaint prompted the Grand Jury investigation.

Throughout 2019, Donald residents Vicki DeSmet and Paul Rockett, among others, kept up a steady flow of questions to public officials about having missed workshops and meetings about the Springs Specific Plan, between its formulation in 2012 and the first announced inclusion of Donald Street in February, 2017. Styling themselves the Friends of North Sonoma, their first get-together with county officials didn’t come until a contentious meeting March 6, 2018, at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library.

Among its conclusions, the grand jury found that “the Donald Street neighborhood was in the dark for four years while the County and the rest of the Springs’ residents engaged in community workshops and meetings.”

In a statement in response to the report, the Friends of North Sonoma said the grand jury has “validated and confirmed our contention” that the street was added to the Springs plan without notice or representation.

“As the Grand Jury findings state, the actions of the County regarding the SSP have seriously tested ‘citizens’ trust in government… leaving the Donald Street residents feeling marginalized and unheard,” the group said. “These observations are sorely true, and finally, after a year, someone is listening.”

The full grand jury report will be published soon, according to the Sonoma County Superior Court, which is operating on a reduced schedule due to the coronavirus crisis.

Email Christian at christian.kallen@sonomanews.com.