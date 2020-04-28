Subscribe

Glen Ellen COVID survivor Jerry Kram welcomed home

INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
April 27, 2020, 5:51PM
Glen Ellen physician Jerry Kram was released from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on April 25 after more than a month battling the coronavirus, during which time he spent 16 days on a ventilator. Earlier this week Kram, 74, was removed from all medical devices and tested negative on two COVID-19 tests and is now deemed “recovered.” On Sunday, April 26, more than 70 decorated cars lined up in the parking lot of Sonoma Golf Club for a socially-distant but colorful and ebullient welcome home parade, organized by his wife Lily Hu. Kram expects to continue to recuperate at home for several weeks.

