Marshawn Lynch delivers facemasks on Sonoma eTrike

Howard Sapper and Maria Nguyen, of Sonoma-based Etrike, teamed up with Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch for an initiative to deliver face masks around the Bay Area. Sapper and Nguyen provided Lynch with a customized Beastmode ETrike that he used to deliver masks throughout Oakland to homeless, hospital workers and other marginalized people on April 22, Lynch’s 34th birthday. Lynch grew up in Oakland. ETrikeCo and the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights in conjunction with Lynch’s Brand Marinade will be passing out masks to the marginalized population of Sonoma County this coming week.

Although closed for retail by the pandemic, the new downtown Sonoma ETrikeCo business remains open on e-commerce and at its secondary dealership at Cook’s Mercantile at 19626 Eighth St. E. Learn more at etrikeco.