Sonoma Valley Hospital rolls out plans to resume elective surgery

With cautious optimism Sonoma Valley Hospital is anticipating it may soon be able to reinstitute some elective services, provided Bay Area sees a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, officials reported Friday. And that would help offset the loss of revenue and expense costs of preparing for the virus.

“The hospital lost $1 million in revenue in March as a result of approximately half of the month operating under emergency,” said Kelly Mather, CEO. “We have also tracked the added expenses to prepare and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was about $250,000 so far. April projections look like the loss from the emergency will be around $2 million right now.

The hospital received a payment of $1 million from the CARES act “which helped us manage through the first part of the emergency,” Mather said.

Crediting the “early and aggressive efforts to flatten the curve,” hospital officials said the rate of COVID-19 transmissions in the community are low and, as a result, the hospital can plan to slowly open up some “essential services such as wound care and physical therapy,” the hospital reported in an April 24 newsletter.

When Sonoma County and the nine-county Bay Area experiences 14 consecutive days of decrease in the number of new coronavirus cases, the hospital will open in phases.

Following guidelines issued by the county health department, the hospital may perform elective surgeries, but cautions that the process will take weeks to get back to business pre-coronavirus.

The emergency department continues to be open 24 hours a day. Essential services – physical therapy, speech therapy, hand therapy, occupational health and outpatient diagnostic testing – have continued and the hospital is maintaining the drive-through COVID-19 testing. It reduced the hours of its screening hotline — 935-5440 — and it is now open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and staffed by a registered nurse.

Patients calling the hotline will be evaluated and, if a test is called for, an appointment will be made for the drive-through screening where the test will be conducted. A face covering is necessary to have the test, or to utilize the hospital’s services.

The hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sabrina Kidd, is looking into the possibility of getting antibody tests, and said The that the accuracy of the test is still in the development phase, and the availability is in question, too. The hospital will follow the lead of its partner, UCSF, and follow guidelines as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and the California Department of Public Health.

The hospital keeps its website — SonomaValleyHospital.org — up to date with the latest information.

The hospital is located at 347 Andrieux St., and the appointment-only drive-through testing is west of Third Street off of Andrieux Street.