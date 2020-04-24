Subscribe

UPDATE: ‘It’s a miracle,’ says COVID survivor’s doctor

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
April 23, 2020, 5:06PM
Jerry Kram read the news for the first time in a month Wednesday after spending weeks in a medically induced coma and was shocked by how much the world had changed. The Glen Ellen physician, still recovering from complications of coronavirus and hoping to go home soon, was disappointed with calls to loosen stay-at-home orders around the country.

“Anyone not taking this seriously is just incredibly stupid,” he said with emotion during an interview via Facetime from his room at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“This is a once-in-100 years pandemic,” he said. “We need to convey to stubborn people how horrible it can be and how bad it could get if it follows the same progression as the 1918 pandemic, which was worse in 1919 than in 1918. We have better tools now, so that may not happen, but we need to follow the science, not wishes or hunches.”

When Kram awoke from his coma April 14 in the intensive care unit at Memorial, he was confused. He told the nurses that the last thing he remembered was getting a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 17 at Sutter Hospital.

Why was he in the hospital? Had he been in a car accident on the way home?

“He had lost an entire month,” said his wife, Lily Hu.

“But this is a feel-good story,” she said, about Kram’s six week battle with COVID-19. “Without a doubt. He has beaten — let me rephrase that — he is beating the odds.”

On Wednesday, Kram was sitting up, unshaven but with good color and clear speech. After 16 days on a ventilator and a month in the hospital, he said he is looking forward to being discharged as early as this weekend. But over the past week, he has heard multiple proposed plans for his recovery, ranging from another month in the hospital to immediate release.

“We don’t get too excited about any plans because we have come to realize that there is no playbook,” Hu said. “They don’t have enough coronavirus patients who have recovered to have a set protocol for this.

Kram needs two consecutive COVID tests to come back negative and to be comfortably off any form of medical support. He had the first test Wednesday, a procedure he described as “a swab up into my brain.”

He has lost around 20 pounds, much of it muscle. When he gets up to walk to the bathroom, it feels like he’s run a marathon. And while his initial confusion — caused by sedatives and painkillers — is waning, the past six weeks are a blur.

“And I wouldn’t want him to remember it,” said Hu. “By all accounts, Jerry should be dead.”

Kram said he doesn’t even remember the days prior to being admitted to the hospital.

“Except for one night at the house in Glen Ellen probably right before we went to hospital, I vividly remember thinking, “Is this my last night on Earth?”

Kram frequently gets choked up and emotional about the fact that he survived. He was taken off a ventilator on April 13 and released from the ICU on April 18, surrounded by his medical team, with the strains of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” playing in the background and tears in his eyes.

“The staff here has been incredibly caring and supportive, at real risk to their own health,” Kram said.

“Once Jerry understood what had happened to him, he kept saying, ‘These guys saved my life,’” Hu recounted.

“Frankly, I did not expect him to survive,” said Dr. Hyan Kang, one of the first intensive care specialists to treat Kram. When Kang told him that he needed to intubate him, Kram fell silent and asked for a few minutes alone.

“I think he knew what that meant,” said Kang. “At that time, around 80% of patients on ventilators weren’t surviving. The fact that he’s here with us now, it’s a miracle actually.”

Kram’s medical team described an array of tactics they used to increase his chance of survival — from proning, or placing Kram on his stomach, to dehydration in order to keep his lungs clear to trying medicines that their peers around the country were finding showed some success.

“While the odds were against him, after the first week on the ventilator, the steps we were taking seemed to be working and we became encouraged that we had him stabilized,” said Dr. Albert Nguyen, another intensive care specialist on the team.

Kang and Nguyen said that a month ago, the team was worried about the high mortality rate around the world and the possibility of an impending surge in cases. Both are pleased with the actions taken by the state and the county and noted that they no longer expect a surge.

“What we were afraid of a month ago, going over capacity, that didn’t happen,” Nguyen said. “But it is so important that the community stays inside a while longer to prevent hospital systems from getting overwhelmed.”

“We could have had a New York situation here and we avoided it,” said Kang.

So has Kram officially moved from the “active cases” ledger to the “recovered” column?

“It’s a moving target even in the public health community as to what (recovered) really means,” said Nguyen.

Meanwhile, Kram is passing the time waiting to be released doing physical therapy and reflecting on why he survived when so many others have not.

“I don’t have an answer for that but it’s something that I am thinking a lot about,” he said. “I need to come to grips with the fact that somehow I am still here.”

He said that he looks forward to returning to practicing medicine part-time when he is stronger, but that he expects to first take the time to better understand what he went through.

He and his wife have also talked a lot about karma.

“Jerry spent his life saving people,” Hu said.

“I think maybe my balance sheet is good,” Kram added.

Now, Hu is busy planning a COVID-appropriate welcome home party for her husband in Glen Ellen. So many people want to see him, that her plan right now is a parade of cars.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.

