UPDATE: ‘It’s a miracle,’ says COVID survivor’s doctor

Jerry Kram read the news for the first time in a month Wednesday after spending weeks in a medically induced coma and was shocked by how much the world had changed. The Glen Ellen physician, still recovering from complications of coronavirus and hoping to go home soon, was disappointed with calls to loosen stay-at-home orders around the country.

“Anyone not taking this seriously is just incredibly stupid,” he said with emotion during an interview via Facetime from his room at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“This is a once-in-100 years pandemic,” he said. “We need to convey to stubborn people how horrible it can be and how bad it could get if it follows the same progression as the 1918 pandemic, which was worse in 1919 than in 1918. We have better tools now, so that may not happen, but we need to follow the science, not wishes or hunches.”

When Kram awoke from his coma April 14 in the intensive care unit at Memorial, he was confused. He told the nurses that the last thing he remembered was getting a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, on March 17 at Sutter Hospital.

Why was he in the hospital? Had he been in a car accident on the way home?

“He had lost an entire month,” said his wife, Lily Hu.

“But this is a feel-good story,” she said, about Kram’s six week battle with COVID-19. “Without a doubt. He has beaten — let me rephrase that — he is beating the odds.”

On Wednesday, Kram was sitting up, unshaven but with good color and clear speech. After 16 days on a ventilator and a month in the hospital, he said he is looking forward to being discharged as early as this weekend. But over the past week, he has heard multiple proposed plans for his recovery, ranging from another month in the hospital to immediate release.

“We don’t get too excited about any plans because we have come to realize that there is no playbook,” Hu said. “They don’t have enough coronavirus patients who have recovered to have a set protocol for this.

Kram needs two consecutive COVID tests to come back negative and to be comfortably off any form of medical support. He had the first test Wednesday, a procedure he described as “a swab up into my brain.”

He has lost around 20 pounds, much of it muscle. When he gets up to walk to the bathroom, it feels like he’s run a marathon. And while his initial confusion — caused by sedatives and painkillers — is waning, the past six weeks are a blur.

“And I wouldn’t want him to remember it,” said Hu. “By all accounts, Jerry should be dead.”

Kram said he doesn’t even remember the days prior to being admitted to the hospital.

“Except for one night at the house in Glen Ellen probably right before we went to hospital, I vividly remember thinking, “Is this my last night on Earth?”

Kram frequently gets choked up and emotional about the fact that he survived. He was taken off a ventilator on April 13 and released from the ICU on April 18, surrounded by his medical team, with the strains of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” playing in the background and tears in his eyes.