Sonoma pulls the party out of Tuesday night market

To comply with state and county prohibitions against mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 emergency, the City of Sonoma announced late Wednesday that the Tuesday farmers market will not open its 2020 season on the Sonoma Plaza as originally scheduled.

Instead, the Tuesday Night Market will be temporarily replaced with a weekly farmer and agriculture-only Tuesday market, beginning on May 5 — the intended date for restarting the popular Plaza event for 2020.

With the continuing need for increased access to produce and agricultural commodities, the city is launching the “Farmer and Agricultural Only” market as an essential service to increase food opportunities for the community.

“When it is safe to do so, we will bring back the fun elements that people love,” Mayor Logan Harvey said. “But for now, we want to offer this two-fold essential service: giving the agricultural community a way to sell their products now that many of their other sales outlets are reduced and providing the community another food source.”

The market will not be held in the Plaza, its traditional venue, but will instead move to the large parking lot behind the Little League Fields on First Street East. Parking will be in the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building lot at 126 First St. W. Market hours will be 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays until further notice.

Watch for more information on these plans in the Friday Index-Tribune.





