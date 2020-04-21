Subscribe

Sonoma Valley school district faces distance learning criticism

ANNE WARD ERNST
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
April 20, 2020, 5:51PM
Under shelter-in-place orders from the county, Sonoma Valley’s schools are practicing distance learning, but some parents said they think the district isn’t doing enough to keep teaching all the students online, and claim the district is holding back some to wait for others who don’t have internet access.

“As far as I can tell, part of the issue is access. So, for the minority of kids that don’t have internet access at home, the majority sit around and wait,” said parent David Bell. “Given we are in such unique times, why not get as many kids as you can going on the online schooling and at the same time, figure out access for those that don’t? Political correctness needs to be put aside for the moment.”

Another parent who asked to remain anonymous said she thinks it is a mistake to “not let the teachers move forward and teach new concepts until there is equity for all SVHS (Sonoma Valley High School) students. However, the big equity issue for our Sonoma students is also in relation to other schools in our community and county and beyond who are continuing forward in the students’ education.”

But Sonoma Valley Unified School District is held to state laws, said Superintendent Socorro Shiels.

The district has “a moral, ethical and legal obligation to meet every student’s needs,” Shiels said. “We’re obligated to give all kids all the same things. We don’t get to pick and choose.”

Equate access to the internet and computers to access to a text book, the state says if seven kids have a text book and three do not, the district has to wait to move forward with any new teaching until all students are on equal footing and have the same materials, she said.

Elizabeth Kaufman, associate superintendent, said, “For the district to provide a ‘one-size-fits-all’ education given the diversity of needs during this crisis would be wrong.”

She said the district had to change its plan more than once because the initial shelter-in-place order was expected to end on March 30, meaning that the district was planning around a limited timeframe.

“From the end of spring break to this past Monday (April 13) was three weeks. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge how much has changed in that short period,” Kaufman said. “We went from a normal school year to a temporary school closure to closing school for the remainder of the year in rapid succession.”

The district had ready for students on return from spring break packets of work that could be done at home.

Parent Delia Festa, who also works as a one-on-one aide at Dunbar Elementary School, said the activities in the packets have been popular with her children. One activity required children to go around the house and measure items, then used those measurements to do math equations. It required reading, math and following directions, she said. Another activity involved baking, which required the same skill set.

Some parents think it is the high school kids that are losing out most because initially they were given classwork to review.

“They have sent work but said it’s optional and won’t be graded. Which is a joke,” Bell said.

Veronica Gray, a teacher at the high school, said she thought not teaching anything new was wrong at first, and turned to a fellow teacher to talk it through. Now she gets it and sees it as the right decision.

“We can’t ignore the achievement gap and equity gap across America,” Gray said. “We would be revisiting material anyway.”

Any enrichment material students are given is valuable and “keeps your brain going.”

“Enrichment doesn’t mean that it was bad stuff,” she said.

She has two foster children in Sonoma schools and agreed with Festa that the home activities have been learning experiences, and fun for the kids, too, she said.

The district rolled out various levels of the distance learning plan in stages. It first focused on making sure that all high school students had internet access, then went down the line to middle school, then the lower grades, and last week was handing out Chromebooks to parents of children in grades two through five.

Duane Percox, who oversees IT for the district, said they got 200 hot spots out to students “right away,” and after the district assessed the needs for the lower grades he ordered 550 more Chromebooks for the youngest students in transitional kindergarten and kindergarten. They arrived last Thursday and will be passed out this week, he said.

Instruction and grading for high schoolers has been criticized by some parents, too, accusing the district of not giving students enough work.

A parent who asked to remain anonymous called the rollout of the schedule “disastrously slow” and was equally unimpressed with “the minimal expectations for class time, assignments, and learning.”

“Parents in this district are very dissatisfied about the lack of remote learning from SVUSD, especially at the high school level,” she said.

The district believes it is responding as best and as fast as it can.

“To say that you can just jump in to online learning the Monday it gets announced, is just not rational,” said Bruce Abbott, associate superintendent.

Another parent said she does not have “confidence” that the high school will have a good distance learning plan in place now or in the fall if needed. “In this current time in our world, we need to be able to shift from ‘brick and mortar’ class to online class in a fluid fashion as needed so that the students’ education can move forward and is not interrupted and delayed as it is now and in the past,” she said.

District leaders defend their work saying that these are unprecedented times.

“We are deeply aware of this interruption in education,” Shiels said “We are planning to the extent we can for a future we cannot imagine just like anybody else. We don’t have a Magic Eight ball. No professional educator feels good about where we are under these conditions.”

Abbott said people might not realize some of the things the school had to do before it could roll out some of the plan. For example, safety was a concern and any devices that students used in the schools had to be cleaned up and packaged before they could be sent out.

The district was in effect creating an “online school” for 3,800 students, something that can’t be done overnight, he said.

There has been some confusion, too, as to how much online instruction is happening, with some parents misunderstanding that there are two days of instruction each week.

“It is possible the rumor about ‘two days of instruction,’ while still incorrect, came from the high school’s distance learning plan. Blocks of time are set aside for face to face ‘Google Hangouts’ – or another similar medium – on Monday and Tuesday, or two days, to support the curriculum and assignments for the week,” Kaufmann said. “A recording of any new instruction is made for students whose home schedules do not allow them to be present in person. These online ‘hangouts’ are not the sum total of instruction.”

Bell and other parents are concerned about how the district will grade, and Anne Ching, a parent and former school committee member, said she is hoping the district will take a hybrid approach.

Shiels said this is a subject that is getting a great deal of discussion. They are considering options such as pass/fail, credit/no credit, or giving the student the option of taking the grade they had at the time of the initial disruption, and “everything in between.”

They are looking at a solution that does no harm to the student, she said. They are closely following what the state’s education department says, and state colleges and universities are saying, about how high school grades will affect admission decisions. Though Shiels wants to get the answer out to parents and students as soon as possible, doing so too early could have a negative effect.

“There is no one easy answer,” she said.

The district is in the process of coming up with a plan for the fall should the shelter in place orders continue, or if there is a reemergence of the virus.

In the meantime, Shiels said the district is also addressing health and mental health concerns of students, parents, teachers and staff, and paying attention to the food insecurity issues in the community.

The district continues to provide two meals a day – breakfast and lunch – for students Monday through Friday. The 2,200 meals are passed out weekdays at multiple locations throughout the district.

Unlike in neighboring Santa Rosa, the Sonoma district doesn’t require a student be present with the adult picking up the food.

“We have people getting (multiple) bags,” Abbott said. “We don’t care, It’s not like they are going to the black market, they’re feeding somebody.”

Contact Anne at anne.ernst@sonomanews.com.

