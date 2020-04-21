Sonoma Valley school district faces distance learning criticism

Under shelter-in-place orders from the county, Sonoma Valley’s schools are practicing distance learning, but some parents said they think the district isn’t doing enough to keep teaching all the students online, and claim the district is holding back some to wait for others who don’t have internet access.

“As far as I can tell, part of the issue is access. So, for the minority of kids that don’t have internet access at home, the majority sit around and wait,” said parent David Bell. “Given we are in such unique times, why not get as many kids as you can going on the online schooling and at the same time, figure out access for those that don’t? Political correctness needs to be put aside for the moment.”

Another parent who asked to remain anonymous said she thinks it is a mistake to “not let the teachers move forward and teach new concepts until there is equity for all SVHS (Sonoma Valley High School) students. However, the big equity issue for our Sonoma students is also in relation to other schools in our community and county and beyond who are continuing forward in the students’ education.”

But Sonoma Valley Unified School District is held to state laws, said Superintendent Socorro Shiels.

The district has “a moral, ethical and legal obligation to meet every student’s needs,” Shiels said. “We’re obligated to give all kids all the same things. We don’t get to pick and choose.”

Equate access to the internet and computers to access to a text book, the state says if seven kids have a text book and three do not, the district has to wait to move forward with any new teaching until all students are on equal footing and have the same materials, she said.

Elizabeth Kaufman, associate superintendent, said, “For the district to provide a ‘one-size-fits-all’ education given the diversity of needs during this crisis would be wrong.”

She said the district had to change its plan more than once because the initial shelter-in-place order was expected to end on March 30, meaning that the district was planning around a limited timeframe.

“From the end of spring break to this past Monday (April 13) was three weeks. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge how much has changed in that short period,” Kaufman said. “We went from a normal school year to a temporary school closure to closing school for the remainder of the year in rapid succession.”

The district had ready for students on return from spring break packets of work that could be done at home.

Parent Delia Festa, who also works as a one-on-one aide at Dunbar Elementary School, said the activities in the packets have been popular with her children. One activity required children to go around the house and measure items, then used those measurements to do math equations. It required reading, math and following directions, she said. Another activity involved baking, which required the same skill set.

Some parents think it is the high school kids that are losing out most because initially they were given classwork to review.

“They have sent work but said it’s optional and won’t be graded. Which is a joke,” Bell said.

Veronica Gray, a teacher at the high school, said she thought not teaching anything new was wrong at first, and turned to a fellow teacher to talk it through. Now she gets it and sees it as the right decision.