Listing removed for Sonoma’s downtown horse farm

The “for sale” sign is still up at Mission Bell Farms on East Spain Street, but the listing for the property was removed from real-estate websites last week.

Mission Bell, known for the iconic Clydesdale horses kept at the farm — is no longer actively for sale.

The property was first listed for sale in March 2018 by longtime owners the Castagnasso family, causing alarm among local conservationists who bristled at having such a prime parcel of agricultural real estate for sale so close to the historic Plaza. Local historic preservation nonprofit the Blue Wing Adobe Trust launched a fundraising campaign last winter to purchase the property, but failed to muster the $7 million to purchase the downtown pastureland. In September, the Blue Wing board abandoned its fundraising efforts but the group still harbored hopes for the preservation of the property.

“The family has decided to pause with efforts to actively market the property for sale due to current economic conditions,” said Compass real estate agent Mark Stornetta, who has represented the owners since the property’s initial listing. He added, however, that the Castagnasso family “will continue to entertain offers for sale of any or all of the four parcels.”

Since May 2019, the property at 196 E. Spain St. has been listed several ways - both the entire 2.7 acre parcel (196 E. Spain St.) for $7.6 million and just the two front parcels of open pasture (150 E. Spain St.) totaling 1.04 acres for $1.75 million.

The Mission Bell Farms property consists of an 1890s-era single-family residence, two barns and several other structures located in and around the downtown complex of historic sites – which includes the Mission San Francisco de Sonoma, the Sonoma Barracks, the Blue Wing Inn and the Sonoma Plaza, among others. The residence and barns are identified in the National Register of Historic Places as “contributing buildings” to the Sonoma Plaza National Landmark District.

According to board chair Patricia Cullinan, the Blue Wing Adobe Trust has continued to look for funding for the acquisition of Mission Bell Farms.

“In the future we would be happy to re-engage with the sellers depending on their position toward the sale,” Cullinan said.

Blue Wing board member Kelso Barnett has spent the past year chasing down additional options to secure funding to save the property.

“This news doesn’t change our longstanding goal to protect this historic Sonoma landmark for future generations,” he said on Friday. “I am optimistic that our significant work with private foundations committed to preserving this iconic farmstead and its Clydesdale legacy will one day bear fruit.” He had noted previously that the private foundations have requested to remain anonymous until final funding is secured.

The downtown property is zoned for “medium density residential,” however, which, if sold for development, would allow for up to 11 housing units per acre.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.