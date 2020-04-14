Subscribe

Drew Fenton and Nick Lopez: Faces of the emergency room front line

LORNA SHERIDAN
INDEX-TRIBUNE MANAGING EDITOR
April 13, 2020, 5:16PM
BIOS

Nick Lopez received his medical degree from Harvard University and did his residency training at Stanford University. He and his wife, local orthodontist Dr. Caroline Laurent, have lived in Sonoma since 2009.

Drew Fenton has lived in Sonoma Valley with his wife Beth since 2008. He held the medical director position prior to Lopez. He received his medical degree from George Washington University and completed his residency at U.C. Davis.

Two Sonoma Valley doctors are on the COVID-19 front line at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa’s only trauma care facility. For more than a decade, emergency medicine specialists Nicholas Lopez and Andrew Fenton have driven over the hill from Sonoma to Napa. Today, Lopez is medical director at Queen of the Valley and Fenton is the hospital’s vice chief of staff.

While Napa County has had only 34 confirmed cases of the virus, and two deaths, as of April 13, the county is on pace per capita with its neighboring counties.

Of greatest concern for Lopez and Fenton is the worst case scenario of an outbreak among the thousands of residents of the two huge long-term care facilities in the county – the Yountville Veterans Home and Napa State Hospital.

Between shifts last week, Lopez, 39, and Fenton, 50, answered the Index-Tribune’s questions about their take on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you ever seen anything like this before?

Fenton: No. The idea that we could get a surge that could completely overwhelm our system… well, I’ve never seen anything like that. The number of people who are getting very sick with COVID-19 and who require a ventilator or require ICU care is a lot higher than anything I’ve ever seen. If we run out of ventilators, that’s pretty frightening. In my years in medicine, I’ve never seen this degree of fear in the medical community about an illness that’s spreading.

What’s the atmosphere right now in the Queen of the Valley emergency room?

Lopez: We have yet to see a significant uptick in coronavirus presentation. People are doing a fairly good job sheltering in place, there are almost no tourists in town and many are probably nervous about going to the hospital out of fear of exposure. So our volume is actually down. So we’re in a lull which may or may not be the eye of the storm. I would say the overall atmosphere is one of preparation and maybe a little bit of cautious optimism.

What are you hearing about the timing of a surge in cases?

Lopez: The timeline for predicted peak in California has been pushed out to late April. So it’s given us more time to prepare as a facility, making sure providers have PPE, planning for staffing and ventilators and monitoring cases elsewhere.

Fenton: Social isolation, the shelter in place order, is helping quite a bit. The curve is flattened and, so far, we’re not seeing that exponential rise. But we’re ready. We’re all available to be called in any time. We’re making ourselves available 24/7.

Could we be out of the woods?

Lopez: The models take into account that people can be asymptomatic carriers, or pre-symptomatic, which is they may go for a few days before getting symptoms. During that time you don’t really know what your disease burden is in the community. Because our testing has been limited, we don’t really know where we stand. If we keep doing what we’re doing, then we may not get that surge or it may be less than anticipated. We’re basing our information on models that have been generated as a result of what other states and countries have experienced.

Any misconceptions out there or advice to people?

Lopez: COVID-19 can probably incubate for an average of five or six days, but possibly longer. People need to realize that even though they feel well, they could have the disease. That’s why we are being so aggressive about the shelter in place. It may seem like overkill but if we don’t see a surge, it just means we’re doing the right thing. One pet peeve for me here in Sonoma is that people really need to minimize the number of trips they make to the grocery store. They should try to buy for the week in one fell swoop and not risk exposure to themselves. And as for cloth masks, if you have it on, leave it alone and don’t fiddle with it. Don’t put it under your chin. Make sure it’s in the right spot until you’re done using it and then you put it away safely. Touching it a lot defeats the purpose of it.

When you return to your house in Sonoma each day, how are you keeping your family safe?

Lopez: As soon as I’m home, I take off all of my hospital attire at the door. It goes straight into a dedicated laundry bin. Nobody’s allowed to hug or kiss. I disappear to do my “decontamination” and then straight into a shower for a nice long scrub. We are fortunate thing to have a granny unit and, if necessary, I will move in there and not see my family until I feel it’s safe to do so.

Fenton: I have the same routine. And if I start seeing a large percentage of patients who test positive or we run out of PPE (personal protective equipment), friends have offered their guest house for me to stay as a way to protect my family.

What are you doing to stay sane?

Lopez: We constantly need to remind ourselves that this is going to be a marathon and not a sprint. Pre-COVID-19, I did a fair amount of mixed martial arts training but that requires training partners and a gym. So I’ve mostly been working out at home and doing some social distancing walking with my wife.

Fenton: Our family takes the dog out for long hikes and we ride our bikes. Nice weather helps. It’s perfect here. The wildflowers are in bloom. So I just try to get outside.

What have you told your children?

Lopez: They know what it’s called. They know that they’re home from school because they don’t want to get stick from other people or possibly make other people sick. But otherwise we have kept it pretty simple.

Any advice to help the community persevere?

Lopez: I know this is hard on everyone but we are actually all doing the right things. We’ve seen what happens in other cities, counties, states when they’re not as vigilant about it. As boring and mundane as it feels, it’s absolutely the right thing to do.

Any last thoughts?

Fenton: Underneath, we all have anxiety and fears but everyone’s very professional. This is what we signed up for. This is our job, our calling. We understood that this could happen at any time.

Email Lorna at lorna.sheridan@sonomanews.com.

