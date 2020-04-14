Everybody’s doing it: Zoom how-to tips

Videoconferencing is hot right now. There are many ways to connect with colleagues, friends and loved ones. Zoom has quickly become the video conferencing tool of choice.

How to start

There are a few ways to launch Zoom — from your browser or from the actual application downloaded onto your computer, tablet (iPad) or phone. Try not to get caught up with how to use it. Just launch it and play around with the buttons. Keep in mind that the user interface will vary depending on the device you are using. youtube.com/watch?v=zGNufsyJVwM

Is Zoom free?

At this time, yes. You can initiate a Zoom video conference call for free, by signing up for your own account (zoom.us). This allows you to have up to 100 guests for 40 minutes. Lately, Zoom has also been offering free extensions on meeting lengths. If someone else invites you, it’s also free and you don’t need to sign up for an account. You enter by clicking the link they provided you.

Can I use Zoom on my tablet or phone?

Yes. Download the application, or app, on any device from which you would like to talk to your people.

Is there help online?

Yes. You can go onto the Zoom website for live daily demos, tutorials and webinars. zoom.us/docs/en-us/covid19.html

Why doesn’t my microphone or camera work?

Verify that your camera and microphone are working on your device before (or during) your Zoom call. When you launch Zoom on any platform, if a pop up message appears, asking to allow access to your device’s microphone and camera, the answer you should click is “yes.” Otherwise, make sure there is no red line through the microphone icon or video icon at the bottom of your window.

Is it better to use a smart phone, tablet or computer?

If possible, use your computer or tablet instead of your phone, that way you can see more than four screens at a time in “gallery” view. It’s so much more fun! On the phone version, to see more than four images, just swipe left.

What lighting is best?

Verify there is no “back light,” so if the sun is out, have it shining in front of you, instead of behind or to the side of you. You can see what others see by looking at your own image in the video showing your face. You can also use a desk lamp and a white background. youtube.com/watch?v=ACNGhPKnmok.

Look your best: Tip 1

To “enhance” your features, choose settings or preferences: my video. Here, we can click on the “Touch up my appearance” to help enhance ourselves, like when we can’t wash our hair, or put on make up!

Look your best: Tip 2

Put your computer, phone or tablet at eye level, not above or below your eyes. youtube.com/watch?v=m5AxcjUHBEE

How do I join a meeting?

Click on the link provided or enter the meeting ID when requested.

What about Zoom international dial-in numbers?

If you are in a foreign country and can’t join, or on a device without video, you can look on Zoom for a “call in” number to join so you can hear the meeting. zoom.us/zoomconference

How do I see all the participants?

“Gallery View” looks like a grid or an old Brady Bunch screen. To see your participants in a grid pattern, you will find an icon on the top right of the Zoom window. It will say either “Screen View,” which allows you to see a big image of one person who is talking (or sharing their screen) or “Gallery View” which allows you to see participants in a grid pattern (small squares).

How do I share my window or document?

You can share your computer window or entire screen with call participants. Click inside video to pull up the options at the bottom of the zoom window to do this. You will see an option “Share Screen.”

How do I add a virtual background?

Click on the video icon at the bottom of the window and choose the virtual background option. You will find some options or you can add your own. See Zoom room display options at support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/ 115003322603-Zoom-Rooms-Display-Options.

Key tips

If you are the host, check the bottom of your screen to “admit participants” to the room.

Mute your microphone upon entering unless you are talking. This way, people don’t hear your background noise. Look in preferences or settings.

More questions? Email managingeditor@sonomanews.com.