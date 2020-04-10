Update on Glen Ellen doctor Jerry Kram’s COVID battle

It has been 23 days since Glen Ellen physician Jerry Kram tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 days since his wife Lily Hu rushed him to a Santa Rosa hospital, where he has been kept alive by a ventilator ever since.

Kram, 74, is a critical care and pulmonary specialist, who believes he was one of Sonoma’s County’s first confirmed cases of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 16, he woke up with a light fever, body aches and a headache. He requested COVID-19 test the next day, largely because of his recent interaction with patients on ventilators at several Bay Area nursing homes. Less than 24 hours later, a public health nurse called to confirm that he had tested positive.

His wife Lily Hu describes the past three weeks as a series of ups and downs.

“Only lately do I have the feeling that he is slowly but steadily climbing his way out of this,” she said.

Hu believes that the general consensus among the medical staff is that, “if (Jerry) were going to die, he’d be dead already.”

When Hu brought Kram to the hospital two weeks ago, she had to wait in her car to see if he would be admitted. One of the hardest things about this illness, she said, is that unlike most critical care situations, the patient can’t have loved ones in their room to support them. Hu drove to the couple’s Glen Ellen home from the hospital alone that day, where she continues to await regular updates from her husband’s nurses.

“The nursing staff has been incredible,” she said. “They are providing him with the emotional support that I can’t.”

Over the past three weeks Hu has been writing a daily newsletter and Facebook posts for more than 100 friends and family, containing careful notations of Kram’s oxygen levels and ventilator settings.

Kram is in a medically-induced coma, heavily sedated on Versed and relatively pain free, thanks to Fentanyl. His doctors had planned to wake him once daily but he was in such distress when they tried, they changed their mind. He is battling viral pneumonia, but his test for the more dangerous form of pneumonia - bacterial - came back negative.

Kram’s doctors debated a tracheostomy last week. The procedure can be more comfortable for the patient and allow for earlier rehabilitation, but by April 7, Kram was improving, and his doctors were backing away from that recommendation, according to Hu.

Reached by phone early on April 9, Hu said that the doctors are hoping that they can extubate her husband and remove him from the ventilator sometime in the next week.

“He is resolving,” is how one doctor described it, Hu said — and she liked the sound of that.

But the road ahead won’t be easy and will include time both recovering at the hospital and several weeks at a skilled nursing facility.

“I’ve made arrangements at one in Oakland that Jerry has worked closely with over the years and the staff said they have picked out the nicest room for him,” said Hu, who probably still will not be able to visit him there. “It is comforting at least to know he’ll get great care with a medical staff he knows.”

As for Hu, she is feeling well. A few days in, her blood was tested for the presence of COVID antibodies and came back negative.

“I’m glad we thought I had it, otherwise Jerry wouldn’t have let me take care of him in those early days at home,” said Hu.

“Now, I’m just taking one day at a time,” she said. “I am doing what I need to stay sane.”

If Kram is taken off the ventilator, his sedation will be lessened to the point that Hu will be able to talk to him on the phone.

“The first thing I’ll tell him is that he owes me the very nicest pair of Jimmy Choo (heels),” Hu laughed. “But seriously, I just want to hear his voice. I hope they are keeping his iPhone charged.”

When the Index-Tribune first reported on Kram on March 29, there were 58 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sonoma County. Today there are 136.

