Kenwood Press publishers to retire; paper for sale

Alec and Ann Peters, owners and publishers of the twice-monthly Kenwood Press, announced on April 6 their plans to retire at the end of 2020 and to sell the community paper if there is an interested buyer.

The couple took over the Kenwood Press from Jay Gamel in January of 1995.

In a note to readers, the couple expressed pleasure that they grew it into what it is today, “which is to say a true reflection of the wonderful communities in which we all live,” they wrote. “Thanks, in large part, to all of you who send us your news, write articles and columns, place classified and display ads, write letters to the editor, and send in silly pictures with the ‘Press.’ We love you all.”

The Peters’ stressed that their retirement “does not necessarily mean that the paper will cease to exist.” The paper is for sale. The price was not disclosed.

“If the right person or people take it over and work harder than even we have, it could still be a viable business,” said the couple, adding that it was time for them to “step away.”

Alec Peters and Ann Quenon met at Stanford University, where they were both in the class of 1982. They moved to Kenwood in 1994 and bought the paper the following year. They have three children, now grown, who attended Kenwood School.

Today, Alec, Ann and Jay Gamel work together to produce the 24-page paper, handling everything from reporting to layout to advertising sales.

The Kenwood Press is published on the first and the 15th of each month and is mailed free to all Kenwood residents, placed in all post office boxes in Glen Ellen, and mailed to addresses on Warm Springs, Cavedale and Trinity roads and to Oakmont residents. It is also distributed to businesses in Glen Ellen, Kenwood and Oakmont, for a total circulation of 8,000 according to the newspaper. It covers the schools, churches, business and residents of Kenwood, Oakmont and Glen Ellen.

If possible, the Peters’ hope to continue to publish the paper through the end of 2020 or until a buyer steps forward, whichever comes first.

Gamel, now 75, has lived in Kenwood since 1976. He took over the Kenwood Express from the Kenwood Community Center in 1988 and re-named it the Kenwood Press.

He has been involved with the paper off and on since selling it.

“I’m proud of our legacy and what Ann, Alec and I have accomplished, but it’s time for someone new to bring the paper forward in some form or another,” he said. “I’ll be extremely sad if it goes away. Kenwood had been a community without a voice and the newspaper has served an important role in pulling the community here together.”

Ann and Alec Peters can be reached at info@kenwoodpress.com. The newspaper office, currently closed to the public, is at 8910 Sonoma Highway in Kenwood.