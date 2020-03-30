From diagnosis to hospitalization: A Glen Ellen man’s COVID journey

Twelve days ago, Glen Ellen physician Jerrold Kram tested positive for COVID-19. He and his wife Lily Hu, who believes she is also suffering from the disease, had been recuperating at their Glen Ellen home and hoping the worst has passed. But yesterday, Kram took a turn for the worse and was placed on a ventilator in isolation in the intensive care unit at a Santa Rosa hospital. The couple walked the Index-Tribune through his journey.

Kram, 74, is a critical care and pulmonary specialist who also treats sleep disorders out of the California Center for Sleep Disorders in Alameda and the greater East Bay.

On March 16, he woke up with a light fever, body aches and a headache and thought he had the flu.

The next morning, he got up feeling better, but when the same symptoms resumed Tuesday afternoon, he and Hu, 64, thought it would be a good idea to request a COVID-19 test, especially since Kram cares for patients on ventilators at several Bay Area nursing homes.

They started with their family doctor, who directed them to the Sonoma County Public Health department. A public health nurse told Kram to go to Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa as soon as possible. Less than half an hour later, a nurse was waiting for him to do intake in a tent. She gave Kram a chest X-ray, flu and blood tests and the coronavirus test.

“We were so impressed with those first responders and can’t thank them enough,” said Hu, noting that Kram’s testing was expedited because doctors go to the front of the line for tests.

Within 24 hours, a public health nurse called to confirm that Kram had tested positive for COVID-19. The county followed up with a call to document a “thorough” history of Kram’s recent movements and points of contact.

Hu posted on Facebook on March 19 that Kram was “feeling fine, we are keeping our fingers crossed and hope for the best.” She decided not to get tested.

“I didn’t think it was worth wasting a test on me since I live with him and I just assume I have it as I have similar symptoms, just milder,” she said.

On March 20, Hu sent an update to family and friends and were overwhelmed by words of encouragement, kindness, love and offers to help. The couple, who have been married for 12 years, and split their time between Glen Ellen, where they are recuperating, and an apartment in Oakland.

The couple is well known at Sonoma Golf Club and dozens of local friends are following their updates on Facebook.

The couple’s closest friend, Glen Ellen neighbor Bridget Duffy was on the phone with Lily when Jerry got the call that his test had come back positive. Duffy said his diagnosis was “like a dagger” to her heart.

“I was devastated both as a friend and as a doctor,” she said. “When one of your own goes down, it hits really close to home.”

After learning of the diagnosis, Hu and Kram began passing the days sleeping, staying in separate rooms and drinking lots of liquids.

“It’s boring as heck, but better than the alternative,” said Hu. “Jerry has no appetite and I stress eat.”