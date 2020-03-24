Shutdown hits Sonoma Valley’s most vulnerable

Before the coronavirus changed everyone’s lives, Heather Christensen had been homeless, living in her Toyota SUV for seven months. Things took a dramatic swing upward for her when she finally found a job on the wait staff at the Red Grape. She started on March 2.

Christensen finished her training at the popular Sonoma restaurant, shadowing other workers for a base hourly rate. Last Sunday was her big night as she waited on her own tables for the first time. She left her shift elated with $125 in tip money in her pocket.

Monday she was in her car, mentally debating buying some sensible shoes for work, when she got the call. An hour later she was back at the Red Grape, picking up her final paycheck. She, along with other workers, had been laid off, as Gov. Gavin Newsom the day before had barred people from gathering in restaurants and bars; a day later Sonoma County would issue an official “shelter in place” order.

“He was so nice,” she said about Sam Morphy, the restaurant owner who delivered the bad news. He told her he hopes to hire her back when the current crisis, which is devastating the restaurant business and so many others, is resolved.

“I loved that job. I feel so broken,” she said. “I feel like I am doing everything I need to do and I keep getting kicked in the ass.”

In need of some emotional support and with no one else to turn to, she stopped by the Haven shelter, run by the local nonprofit Sonoma Overnight Support. That is where she parked her Rav 4 at night after she lost her cottage in the Springs, where she lived for 15 years, because the owner was renovating it. The Haven is where she took showers and was given food and mental health counseling. It was her lifesaver, and much as she was hoping to not need its services again, there was a counselor there to help her through the immediate sadness after her job loss.

Last month, back when things seemed like they were finally on the right track, Christensen was given a room in transitional housing provided by Interfaith Shelter Network. It was fine when she was out for much of the day, starting her new job, getting her life back together, and she was so appreciative to have a bed to sleep in at night.

Now she is now sheltering-in-place there with four other women she doesn’t get along with. It’s not going well. She said she had to call 911 and that sheriff’s deputies removed one of the women from the house.

Christensen is desperate for somewhere else to live. She had been searching for an apartment, but in the current situation those efforts are dashed.

March 25 is her birthday. She will be 52. She never imagined her life as she is now living it. “I haven’t been in this much pain for a long time.”