Sonoma County to host virtual town hall on coronavirus Wednesday night

A virtual town hall to share information about coronavirus hosted by Sonoma County will take place on Wednesday, from 7 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast on several local TV and radio stations and livestreamed. Presenting the information and answering questions will be Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County interim public health officer, Chris Godley, director of Sonoma County Emergency Management, and 1st District Supervisor Susan Gorin.

The town hall will live stream on NorCalPublicMedia.org and KRCB’s Facebook page. It will air live on FM radio stations 90.9 and 91.1, and on KRCB Channel 22 and KPJK Channel 60.

The program will be recorded and posted online with Spanish subtitles for Spanish speakers and for English speakers who are unable to attend during the live session.

“We are making information accessible to people who may not want to go out to large social gatherings right now due to concerns of coronavirus spread,” said Gorin. “People who are at high risk of infection, such as those who are older than 60, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, or individuals with underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease, should take extra precautions such as avoiding big crowds during this time. Bringing a town hall right to the radio, TV, and computers of our residents is a great way to share important community information while keeping our most vulnerable neighbors safe.”

Questions may be submitted prior to the broadcast by sending them to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org.

Official information on the coronavirus can be found at SoCoEmergency.org. For additional questions, call 2-1-1 to reach the 2-1-1 Sonoma Information & Resource Hotline.