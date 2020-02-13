Regional Parks Foundation allocates $170,000 for Sonoma Valley projects

The board of the Regional Parks Foundation met last Friday, Feb. 7, to allocate the $170,000 that the Funky Fridays concerts and other fundraising events have brought in over the last four years. The funds were raised in Sonoma Valley through the foundation’s beverage sales, as well as admission tickets to the Funky Fridays concert series.

In January it was announced that the Funky Fridays series had been discontinued, in part due to the difficulty in reliably scheduling the event with the temporary Los Guilicos homeless village being established in a parking lot used for overflow parking for the concerts.

As it turns out, the concert series may have been coming to an end anyway, according to Bill Myers, who founded the Funky Fridays series with his partner Linda Pavlak in 2016. “The successful seven-year Funky Fridays run was over regardless,” said Myers, “since Linda was the driving force and she moved to Ohio last fall due to personal and health reasons.”

He said that he and Linda had been “college sweethearts,” but reconnected after a 35-year hiatus. They had lived together in Kenwood for the past 15 years.

Myers continues to live in the Kenwood house. “Transitions can be difficult,” he said.

But it was his understanding that the Parks Foundation was planning to change the name of the event and reduce it from a 13-week to a six-week season, until the homeless relocation came up, though that could not be confirmed by Melissa Kelley, the Regional Parks Foundation executive director.

“Recognizing the significant Parks Foundation resources that will be applied to this campaign, we’re evaluating our capacity to successfully pursue multiple efforts,” she said. “The Foundation will make a final determination by May regarding our plans for a concert series in the summer of 2020.”

The Foundation’s list of Sonoma Valley programs that will be aided by allocations from the Funky Friday fund include $10,000 toward engineering a section of the Sonoma Valley Trail from Kenwood to Santa Rosa; and a $40,000 “jumpstart donation” for the revitalization of Maxwell Farms Regional Park,

The bulk of the funds, $94,000, will go to support several projects at Hood Mountain Regional Park such as acquisition of a wildlife cooridor, trail improvements, bear-proof garbage bins, and a cultural and natural history research project by Glen Ellen-based historian Arthur Dawson.

Several youth programs will also receive support, including Sonoma Valley Youth Outdoors, a Youth Trail Maintenance Crew, and a pilot of an intensive educational program for tribal youth focusing on the study of black bears and other local wildlife.

Director Kelley said, “We are thrilled to distribute these funds back into the community that has enthusiastically supported our efforts at Funky Fridays since 2016.”