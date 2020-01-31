Live concert series at Hood Mansion cancels over homeless village

The annual Funky Fridays series of summer live music concerts at the Hood Mansion may be cancelled, according to event sponsors – a possible victim of the county’s temporary homeless shelters on Los Guilicos Road.

The location of the 60 shelters, which welcomed its first residents on Jan. 25, is at a parking lot just inside the Los Guilicos complex of county facilities on Highway 12 at North Pythian Road. But since 2016 that parking lot has been used for overflow parking for the Funky Fridays concerts, a fundraising program for the Regional Parks Foundation. The music events take place on Fridays from June through August.

“Though the (homeless) village has been noticed as temporary with an end date of April 30, 2020, we have decided that we cannot go forward with planning for a summer concert series at this location at this time,” said Linda Rosso, development and events consultant for the Parks Foundation.

The final decision will likely be made at the Feb. 7 of the foundation’s board of directors, said Rosso. Following that meeting, the board will announce specific projects to be supported for the coming year from the money raised by last year’s Funky Fridays.

Rosso said that a prior survey conducted by the Parks Foundation determined that the Hood Mansion lawn was the only county-owned location in Sonoma Valley suitable for such an event. Funky Fridays were originally held at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, with funds benefiting Team Sugarloaf, but its attendance grew too high for that location and migrated to Hood Mansion in 2016.

Bill Myers is one the original organizers of the Funky Fridays events; he also co-leads the Bill & Dave’s Hikes series. Myers pointed out that the hikes they’ve held at Hood Mountain – one as recently as Jan. 18 – “always started in the exact parking lot that is now being used by the homeless encampment.”

With Myers and Dave Chalk announcing that they were stepping down from leading the hikes, the pending cancellation of Funky Fridays is another sign of change. “(Event co-founder) Linda Pavlak and I had a wonderful and very successful seven-year Funky Fridays run, first at Sugarloaf and then at Hood Mansion, but all good things come to an end,” Myers told the Index-Tribune.

Still, there’s a possibility that a shortened season of the weekly concert series could be revived, though the time window for booking musical acts closes quickly.

“If the (homeless village) is indeed cleared by the end of April, and the county is willing to lease us the Hood Mansion, we will explore what is possible in terms of producing the event,” said Rosso.

“We will make a final decision when we know the camp will be closed, but we think it’s likely that there will be a hiatus for 2020.”

