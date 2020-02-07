‘Ride or die’: Sonoma Bike Life aims to take back the pavement

Swerve: Popping a wheelie toward an immovable or oncoming object and swerving away at the last moment.

Surfing: Riding with one foot on the handlebars and one on the seat.

A crew of adolescent boys on oversized BMX bikes have been spotted swerving through traffic all around town, ruffling the feathers of motorists and pedestrians whose reactions split the difference between anger and concern.

They call themselves “Sonoma Bike Life” and are part of a populist movement comprised mostly of teenagers seeking to “take back the pavement” in cities everywhere.

Founded in 2007 by the Harlem-based “Cycle Squad Maniacs,” bike life groups are now found in Canada, Europe and South America, as well as in cities all over the United States.

The riders travel in packs of “wheelie crews,” pedaling hard with one wheel popped in the air. With an arsenal of impressive tricks in the bike life milieu, you might find a rider traveling at full speed while planking off his handlebars or standing up on the saddle, or effortlessly surfing a bike down the street, one foot on the handlebars and the other on the seat.

Sonoma Bike Life (SBL) members post video of their “rideouts” on Instagram and YouTube, and use social media to organize outings. They were among the more popular entries in last year’s Fourth of July Parade, eliciting gasps and cheers from the crowd. “Look at that! Whoa!” exclaimed the parade emcee as the boys demonstrated their tricks. “Pretty darn cool,” he added.

But not everyone is charmed by SBL’s antics, with their safety being the first concern of local complainants.

Robert Wilson, former owner of Sonoma Old School skate shop and current champion of the “pump track” proposed for Maxwell Park, posted a lengthy correspondence on a neighborhood social media site in an effort to influence the behaviors of the boys who ride with SBL. “I’m posting this in hopes that someone might know whose kids these are and stop them before someone gets hurt,” Wilson wrote.

Acknowledging that he was also offended by the kids’ “disrespectful” behavior, Wilson said he was more bothered by the potential for serious physical injury to kids who intentionally swerve into traffic for fun.

“I’m not posting this to rag on some bored kids. I post this mainly out of concern. Please, if you know a parent of this wheelie-popping gang of kids, please speak to them about… their current and escalating behavior before we’re reading an article in the Index-Tribune about an injured child. I know how this may end, and it can be avoided,” Wilson wrote.

Other commenters were less charitable about SBL riders, characterizing their behavior as “reckless,” “scary” and “rude.” Indeed, the language on SBL’s go-pro videos tends to be salty, with the boys talking to one another the way teenage kids sometimes do.

But the bike life movement has supporters and a growing roster of riders. In Santa Cruz, some 700 showed up for a recent rideout, and on-again/off-again NFL running back Marshawn Lynch has led massive bike life rides through the streets of Oakland, pedaling in Beastmode himself. Bike life is a growing subculture often claimed by black and brown boys, and — proponents argue — a healthy alternative to roaming the streets.

On a bitterly cold afternoon earlier this week, about 20 SBL riders met at Olsen Park, at 569 Linda Drive, to practice their tricks. Asked if they were aware of the adult consternation surrounding their sport, they began shouting out impassioned rebuttals.