Subscribe

Meet the Sonoma teen winning elite ballroom dancing competitions

KATE WILLIAMS
INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
January 9, 2020, 5:21PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Four Major Categories of Ballroom Dance

International Latin: cha cha, samba, rumba, paso doble & jive.

International Standard: waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot & quickstep.

American Rhythm: cha cha, rumba, east coast swing, bolero, mambo, west coast swing, salsa, nightclub two-step, merengue & New York hustle.

American Smooth: waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot & Argentine tango.

As a little kid, Julia Lokey took exactly one dance class. In an old family video she is 18 months old and dressed in a tutu, wiggling her way through a baby ballet class.

But last year on her 18th birthday, Lokey took another dance class – and it was ballroom this time, not ballet. Thirteen months later she slid into a beaded 7-pound dress and shimmied her way to the finals of the Ohio Star Ball DanceSport Championship, one of the premier ballroom dance competitions in the country.

Ballroom dancing takes most people years, even decades, to master. It is a complex, nuanced, athletic pursuit. But a little over a year after strapping on her first pair of low-heeled Mary Jane’s, the Sonoma youth was competing against the best dancers in the world.

The Ohio Star Ball was the second dance contest of Lokey’s life. The first was last July at the International Grand Ball in San Francisco, which she managed, incredibly, to win. “My coach was surprised,” Lokey said modestly.

Lokey is coached by a Russian-born dancer named Arto Tsaturyan, whose brother, Armen, is the number one ballroom dancer in the world. In videos of the brothers dancing together, they move across the dance floor on legs bent in ways that ordinary legs don’t, as if theirs are made of rubber rather than muscle and bone. Tsaturyan teaches at the Genesis DanceSport Studio in San Francisco, where Lokey joins him for four hours of private instruction at least three times a week.

There are five primary dances in the Latin ballroom quiver, each distinctly unique from the next: the sharp, sassy Cha-Cha; the bouncy, upbeat Samba; the quick-stepping Rhumba; the dramatic Paso Doble; and, lastly, the lively, athletic Jive. “It’s a hard sport,” Lokey acknowledged, underselling again.

At the Ohio Star Ball, there were 50 international couples in Lokey’s pro/am category. They hailed from Russia — where ballroom is practically a religion — and Canada, England and elsewhere. Pro/am, short for “professional” and “amateur,” allows amateur dance students to be paired with professional dancers whose mission is to showcase their pre-professional partners. The television show “Dancing with the Stars” is essentially a pro/am competition, where the couple’s performance is evaluated in sum, but the amateur’s display is of primary importance.

Ballroom dancers on the pro/am circuit range in age from pre-teen to senior adult, and are grouped according to age and dance styles.

“It’s kind of like a track meet,” Lokey said. “We have all these heats, with 10 to 20 couples dancing in any given heat, and the judges take the top three or four for the next round of competition.”

The dance floor gets crowded when everyone’s going full tilt, and traffic management is the male dancer’s job.

“If there’s a couple you’re going to run into he’ll lead you away and you have to make it look like part of the routine,” Lokey said. “You and your partner don’t talk on the floor. If he looks a certain way or does something with his shoulder, or you feel an impulse from his arm you learn how to figure out where to go. I compare it to a horse and a rider. You look to the right, and they just go.”

The relationship between pro and protegee is strictly business, and the dancing is technical, not romantic. For one thing, Lokey’s coach is married with a new baby. For another, he’s got at least 10 years on her. Third, competitive ballroom is serious sport, something both Lokey and Tsaturyan are very earnest about. “It’s a professional relationship. I’m willing to practice and apply what he says, and so he is willing to put a lot of energy into me,” Lokey said. “I hardly knew the first thing when I started, though. I’m not really sure how he became so committed to me.”

Four Major Categories of Ballroom Dance

International Latin: cha cha, samba, rumba, paso doble & jive.

International Standard: waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot & quickstep.

American Rhythm: cha cha, rumba, east coast swing, bolero, mambo, west coast swing, salsa, nightclub two-step, merengue & New York hustle.

American Smooth: waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, foxtrot & Argentine tango.

Photos and videos of Lokey in action solve the mystery of Tsaturyan’s unwavering commitment. On the dance floor, Lokey is graceful, strong, poised and beautiful. In her Swarovski crystal dress and professional make-up, she draws the observer’s eye, and then holds it.

Lokey played competitive tennis while a student at St. Francis Solano School and Justin-Siena, but was sidelined by a serious ankle injury. She wanted a new physical challenge but hadn’t figured on ballroom dance, and the surprise of her passion for it changed the course of her life.

Lokey said she was offered a scholarship from St. Mary’s College last year, and had a back-up offer from Loyola in her hip pocket for good measure. But in order to keep dancing she decided to complete coursework locally at Napa Junior College instead, and plans to transfer to U.C. Berkeley in 2021. After that, law school, if things go to plan. Until then she’ll keep dancing seriously, always with an eye toward improvement.

“I watch the videos my mom takes of me dancing. Check my lines, what my feet are doing. Legs a little straighter, feet out, shoulders pressed down, twist the head more, really use the floor to move. Hips forward and back, twist the body.”

Adds Lokey: “I’m really competitive, and I want to keep dancing.”

Watch Julia Lokey dance below:

Genesis DanceSport Studio (Practice)

Ohio Star Ball DanceSport Championships - Rumba:

Ohio Star Ball DanceSport Championships - Cha Cha:

Contact Kate at kate.williams@sonomanews.com

Show Comment

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine