Meet the Sonoma teen winning elite ballroom dancing competitions

As a little kid, Julia Lokey took exactly one dance class. In an old family video she is 18 months old and dressed in a tutu, wiggling her way through a baby ballet class.

But last year on her 18th birthday, Lokey took another dance class – and it was ballroom this time, not ballet. Thirteen months later she slid into a beaded 7-pound dress and shimmied her way to the finals of the Ohio Star Ball DanceSport Championship, one of the premier ballroom dance competitions in the country.

Ballroom dancing takes most people years, even decades, to master. It is a complex, nuanced, athletic pursuit. But a little over a year after strapping on her first pair of low-heeled Mary Jane’s, the Sonoma youth was competing against the best dancers in the world.

The Ohio Star Ball was the second dance contest of Lokey’s life. The first was last July at the International Grand Ball in San Francisco, which she managed, incredibly, to win. “My coach was surprised,” Lokey said modestly.

Lokey is coached by a Russian-born dancer named Arto Tsaturyan, whose brother, Armen, is the number one ballroom dancer in the world. In videos of the brothers dancing together, they move across the dance floor on legs bent in ways that ordinary legs don’t, as if theirs are made of rubber rather than muscle and bone. Tsaturyan teaches at the Genesis DanceSport Studio in San Francisco, where Lokey joins him for four hours of private instruction at least three times a week.

There are five primary dances in the Latin ballroom quiver, each distinctly unique from the next: the sharp, sassy Cha-Cha; the bouncy, upbeat Samba; the quick-stepping Rhumba; the dramatic Paso Doble; and, lastly, the lively, athletic Jive. “It’s a hard sport,” Lokey acknowledged, underselling again.

At the Ohio Star Ball, there were 50 international couples in Lokey’s pro/am category. They hailed from Russia — where ballroom is practically a religion — and Canada, England and elsewhere. Pro/am, short for “professional” and “amateur,” allows amateur dance students to be paired with professional dancers whose mission is to showcase their pre-professional partners. The television show “Dancing with the Stars” is essentially a pro/am competition, where the couple’s performance is evaluated in sum, but the amateur’s display is of primary importance.

Ballroom dancers on the pro/am circuit range in age from pre-teen to senior adult, and are grouped according to age and dance styles.

“It’s kind of like a track meet,” Lokey said. “We have all these heats, with 10 to 20 couples dancing in any given heat, and the judges take the top three or four for the next round of competition.”

The dance floor gets crowded when everyone’s going full tilt, and traffic management is the male dancer’s job.

“If there’s a couple you’re going to run into he’ll lead you away and you have to make it look like part of the routine,” Lokey said. “You and your partner don’t talk on the floor. If he looks a certain way or does something with his shoulder, or you feel an impulse from his arm you learn how to figure out where to go. I compare it to a horse and a rider. You look to the right, and they just go.”

The relationship between pro and protegee is strictly business, and the dancing is technical, not romantic. For one thing, Lokey’s coach is married with a new baby. For another, he’s got at least 10 years on her. Third, competitive ballroom is serious sport, something both Lokey and Tsaturyan are very earnest about. “It’s a professional relationship. I’m willing to practice and apply what he says, and so he is willing to put a lot of energy into me,” Lokey said. “I hardly knew the first thing when I started, though. I’m not really sure how he became so committed to me.”